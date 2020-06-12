All apartments in Town 'n' Country
6310 Newtown Cir. # 10 B 2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6310 Newtown Cir. # 10 B 2

6310 Newtown Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6310 Newtown Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Port Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled condo with stainless steel appliances - Remodeled condo with all newer stainless steel appliances to include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher and Microwave. Nice New Wood kitchen cabinets with Breakfast Bar and New Counter tops. Huge Balcony porch has additional storage room. Gated community with pools and complex is right on the bay and access to beaches and Tampa airport is superb. Condo association does not allow pets over 30 LBS or 18 inches at shoulder and a maximum of 2 pets, this includes birds. ALL PETS ARE BREED AND SIZE RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET. HOA COMMUNITY REQUIRES THAT THE TENANT(s) MUST BE APPROVED PRIOR TO MOVE IN. MOVE IN DATE IS SUBJECT TO HOA APPROVAL. COMMUNITY WASHER AND DRYER PROVIDED ON EACH FLOOR OF BUILDING IN A LAUNDRY ROOM NEAR THE ELEVATORS.

(RLNE2683230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

