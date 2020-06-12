6310 Newtown Cir. # 10 B 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled condo with stainless steel appliances - Remodeled condo with all newer stainless steel appliances to include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher and Microwave. Nice New Wood kitchen cabinets with Breakfast Bar and New Counter tops. Huge Balcony porch has additional storage room. Gated community with pools and complex is right on the bay and access to beaches and Tampa airport is superb. Condo association does not allow pets over 30 LBS or 18 inches at shoulder and a maximum of 2 pets, this includes birds. ALL PETS ARE BREED AND SIZE RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET. HOA COMMUNITY REQUIRES THAT THE TENANT(s) MUST BE APPROVED PRIOR TO MOVE IN. MOVE IN DATE IS SUBJECT TO HOA APPROVAL. COMMUNITY WASHER AND DRYER PROVIDED ON EACH FLOOR OF BUILDING IN A LAUNDRY ROOM NEAR THE ELEVATORS.



(RLNE2683230)