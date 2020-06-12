6118 MEMORIAL HWY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Welcome to this amazing 1631 sq. ft, 3br/2ba Fully Furnished coastal home located in the WATERFRONT COMMUNITY of Bay Crest. Floors are finished w/engineered hardwood and ceramic tile and is well suited to enjoy Florida living at its best! Enter the home to the formal living room overlooking the fully fenced, tranquil backyard. Follow this versatile, floor plan to the formal dining room directly off the kitchen. The kitchen offers a nice, bright country-feel design with plenty of cabinets, pantry and stainless-steel appliances. It features light countertops with plenty of space for cooking. The Master suite has en suite that offers walk-in closets and bathroom. The second bedroom has built-in desk area that's perfect for studying. The third bedroom and secondary bathroom are right down the hall. Enjoy and entertain outdoors! Backyard has a large patio, grill nook, garden box, and outdoor 8x10 storage shed. The entire yard is FENCED. Bay Crest has water access using the private community boat ramp & dock! Enjoy all things Tampa Bay. Bay Crest is centrally located close to Tampa International Airport, the Veterans Expressway, downtown, shopping, restaurants and of course, the beaches.