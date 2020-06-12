All apartments in Town 'n' Country
6118 MEMORIAL HWY
6118 MEMORIAL HWY

6118 Memorial Highway · No Longer Available
Location

6118 Memorial Highway, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Crest Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Welcome to this amazing 1631 sq. ft, 3br/2ba Fully Furnished coastal home located in the WATERFRONT COMMUNITY of Bay Crest. Floors are finished w/engineered hardwood and ceramic tile and is well suited to enjoy Florida living at its best! Enter the home to the formal living room overlooking the fully fenced, tranquil backyard. Follow this versatile, floor plan to the formal dining room directly off the kitchen. The kitchen offers a nice, bright country-feel design with plenty of cabinets, pantry and stainless-steel appliances. It features light countertops with plenty of space for cooking. The Master suite has en suite that offers walk-in closets and bathroom. The second bedroom has built-in desk area that's perfect for studying. The third bedroom and secondary bathroom are right down the hall. Enjoy and entertain outdoors! Backyard has a large patio, grill nook, garden box, and outdoor 8x10 storage shed. The entire yard is FENCED. Bay Crest has water access using the private community boat ramp & dock! Enjoy all things Tampa Bay. Bay Crest is centrally located close to Tampa International Airport, the Veterans Expressway, downtown, shopping, restaurants and of course, the beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6118 MEMORIAL HWY have any available units?
6118 MEMORIAL HWY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 6118 MEMORIAL HWY have?
Some of 6118 MEMORIAL HWY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6118 MEMORIAL HWY currently offering any rent specials?
6118 MEMORIAL HWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6118 MEMORIAL HWY pet-friendly?
No, 6118 MEMORIAL HWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 6118 MEMORIAL HWY offer parking?
Yes, 6118 MEMORIAL HWY offers parking.
Does 6118 MEMORIAL HWY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6118 MEMORIAL HWY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6118 MEMORIAL HWY have a pool?
No, 6118 MEMORIAL HWY does not have a pool.
Does 6118 MEMORIAL HWY have accessible units?
No, 6118 MEMORIAL HWY does not have accessible units.
Does 6118 MEMORIAL HWY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6118 MEMORIAL HWY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6118 MEMORIAL HWY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6118 MEMORIAL HWY does not have units with air conditioning.

