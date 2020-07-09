All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6003 Bayside Key Drive

6003 Bayside Key Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6003 Bayside Key Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Port Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Available 9/10/18! This 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 1,184 SF home is in the gated community of Bayside Key. Open floor plan with Living room / Dining room combo, carpet and tile flooring, blinds, ceiling fans, and a screen enclosed patio with view of the pond. Kitchen includes refrigerator, smooth top range, dishwasher, microwave, pantry and full size washer and dryer. This community has a community pool and tennis courts. Close to Tampa International Airport and Shopping. Easy access to the Veterans and only minutes to beaches. 1-assigned parking space, water, sewer and trash included in the rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6003 Bayside Key Drive have any available units?
6003 Bayside Key Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 6003 Bayside Key Drive have?
Some of 6003 Bayside Key Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6003 Bayside Key Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6003 Bayside Key Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6003 Bayside Key Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6003 Bayside Key Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 6003 Bayside Key Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6003 Bayside Key Drive offers parking.
Does 6003 Bayside Key Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6003 Bayside Key Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6003 Bayside Key Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6003 Bayside Key Drive has a pool.
Does 6003 Bayside Key Drive have accessible units?
No, 6003 Bayside Key Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6003 Bayside Key Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6003 Bayside Key Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6003 Bayside Key Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6003 Bayside Key Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

