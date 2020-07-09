6003 Bayside Key Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

See the Video Property Tour



Available 9/10/18! This 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 1,184 SF home is in the gated community of Bayside Key. Open floor plan with Living room / Dining room combo, carpet and tile flooring, blinds, ceiling fans, and a screen enclosed patio with view of the pond. Kitchen includes refrigerator, smooth top range, dishwasher, microwave, pantry and full size washer and dryer. This community has a community pool and tennis courts. Close to Tampa International Airport and Shopping. Easy access to the Veterans and only minutes to beaches. 1-assigned parking space, water, sewer and trash included in the rent.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



Apply to Rent this Home



Contact us to schedule a showing.