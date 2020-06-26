All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 5832 Portsmouth Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
5832 Portsmouth Dr.
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:24 AM

5832 Portsmouth Dr.

5832 Portsmouth Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5832 Portsmouth Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
5832 Portsmouth Dr. Available 06/10/19 Completely Furnished Canal Access Home - You are looking at a fully furnished move-in ready home with direct water access. Park your boat in your backyard and and watch dolphins drive mullet during the 10 minute ride to the bay! This home is perfect for that out of town-er that is looking to leave everything behind except personal items and move right in to a livable space. Only minutes from shopping centers, supermarkets, restaurants, and major highways this home is the perfect balance of waterside living and convenience. Inquire today as this property will not last long.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3246708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5832 Portsmouth Dr. have any available units?
5832 Portsmouth Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
Is 5832 Portsmouth Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5832 Portsmouth Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5832 Portsmouth Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5832 Portsmouth Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 5832 Portsmouth Dr. offer parking?
No, 5832 Portsmouth Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5832 Portsmouth Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5832 Portsmouth Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5832 Portsmouth Dr. have a pool?
No, 5832 Portsmouth Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5832 Portsmouth Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5832 Portsmouth Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5832 Portsmouth Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5832 Portsmouth Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5832 Portsmouth Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5832 Portsmouth Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg