Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
5764 Baywater Dr
Last updated November 22 2019 at 1:27 PM

5764 Baywater Dr

5764 Baywater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5764 Baywater Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
tennis court
Gallery at Bayport Waterfront Community 2 bedroom condo. This is an amazing corner unit waterfront condo. Neutral colors. Fully appointed kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops. Spacious living room with sliders leading to a screen lanai overlooking the water. Nice size master with walk in closet. Sit on your private screened in lanai and watch the manatees, or go fishing only steps from your condo. Beautiful waterfront community with direct access to Tampa Bay. Resort style swimming pool w/ jacuzzi, bbq area, state of the art fitness center with separate cardio area and weight room. 2 tennis courts, car care station, pet walking areas and more. Close to Veterans Expressway, Down Town Tampa, Citrus Park Mall all major shopping ,Hospitals, Tampa International Airport and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5764 Baywater Dr have any available units?
5764 Baywater Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 5764 Baywater Dr have?
Some of 5764 Baywater Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5764 Baywater Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5764 Baywater Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5764 Baywater Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5764 Baywater Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5764 Baywater Dr offer parking?
No, 5764 Baywater Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5764 Baywater Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5764 Baywater Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5764 Baywater Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5764 Baywater Dr has a pool.
Does 5764 Baywater Dr have accessible units?
No, 5764 Baywater Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5764 Baywater Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5764 Baywater Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5764 Baywater Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5764 Baywater Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

