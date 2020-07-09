5764 Baywater Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill pet friendly tennis court

Gallery at Bayport Waterfront Community 2 bedroom condo. This is an amazing corner unit waterfront condo. Neutral colors. Fully appointed kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops. Spacious living room with sliders leading to a screen lanai overlooking the water. Nice size master with walk in closet. Sit on your private screened in lanai and watch the manatees, or go fishing only steps from your condo. Beautiful waterfront community with direct access to Tampa Bay. Resort style swimming pool w/ jacuzzi, bbq area, state of the art fitness center with separate cardio area and weight room. 2 tennis courts, car care station, pet walking areas and more. Close to Veterans Expressway, Down Town Tampa, Citrus Park Mall all major shopping ,Hospitals, Tampa International Airport and beaches.