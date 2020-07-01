5668 BAYWATER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful MOVE IN READY unit in the highly desired Bayport condominium Community. Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath updated condo plus office features an Open floor plan with tile and carpet throughout. Unit even has a laundry room with full size washer and dryer right in unit, designated parking and plenty of guest parking too. This fantastic waterfront community features so many amenities such as beautiful Tennis Courts, Club House, Dog Park, 24 hr state of the art cardio & fitness center, a resort style pool and spa, Kayaks/Canoe launch, Dock, picnic areas and sidewalks to walk around and take in the water views. In an excellent location, its within minutes of the airport, Downtown and beaches. Easy access to both sides of the bay, as well as plenty of shopping,and restaurants within minutes! Don't miss out, units do not come up often in this great community...so call today!!!