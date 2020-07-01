All apartments in Town 'n' Country
5668 BAYWATER DRIVE
Last updated November 30 2019 at 7:05 AM

5668 BAYWATER DRIVE

5668 Baywater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5668 Baywater Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful MOVE IN READY unit in the highly desired Bayport condominium Community. Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath updated condo plus office features an Open floor plan with tile and carpet throughout. Unit even has a laundry room with full size washer and dryer right in unit, designated parking and plenty of guest parking too. This fantastic waterfront community features so many amenities such as beautiful Tennis Courts, Club House, Dog Park, 24 hr state of the art cardio & fitness center, a resort style pool and spa, Kayaks/Canoe launch, Dock, picnic areas and sidewalks to walk around and take in the water views. In an excellent location, its within minutes of the airport, Downtown and beaches. Easy access to both sides of the bay, as well as plenty of shopping,and restaurants within minutes! Don't miss out, units do not come up often in this great community...so call today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5668 BAYWATER DRIVE have any available units?
5668 BAYWATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 5668 BAYWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 5668 BAYWATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5668 BAYWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5668 BAYWATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5668 BAYWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5668 BAYWATER DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5668 BAYWATER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5668 BAYWATER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5668 BAYWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5668 BAYWATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5668 BAYWATER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5668 BAYWATER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5668 BAYWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5668 BAYWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5668 BAYWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5668 BAYWATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5668 BAYWATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5668 BAYWATER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

