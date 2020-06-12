All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:01 AM

4912 SHETLAND AVENUE

4912 Shetland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4912 Shetland Avenue, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Crest Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Totally remodeled and move in ready! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Bay Crest Park in Tampa. BRAND NEW ROOF AND A/C! All new flooring and paint inside and out! All new kitchen featuring soft close drawers, new cabinets, new granite counters, and all brand new stainless steel Samsung appliances! Both bathrooms all new with granite counters. Large bonus room and spacious laundry room. Large fenced in yard. Bay Crest Park features a commuity dock and boat ramp for resident use and is located 5 minutes from Tampa International Airport and a short drive to downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, Raymond James Stadium and more! Priced for quick sale so call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4912 SHETLAND AVENUE have any available units?
4912 SHETLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 4912 SHETLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 4912 SHETLAND AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4912 SHETLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4912 SHETLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 SHETLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4912 SHETLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 4912 SHETLAND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4912 SHETLAND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4912 SHETLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4912 SHETLAND AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 SHETLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4912 SHETLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4912 SHETLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4912 SHETLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 SHETLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4912 SHETLAND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4912 SHETLAND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4912 SHETLAND AVENUE has units with air conditioning.

