4912 SHETLAND AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Totally remodeled and move in ready! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Bay Crest Park in Tampa. BRAND NEW ROOF AND A/C! All new flooring and paint inside and out! All new kitchen featuring soft close drawers, new cabinets, new granite counters, and all brand new stainless steel Samsung appliances! Both bathrooms all new with granite counters. Large bonus room and spacious laundry room. Large fenced in yard. Bay Crest Park features a commuity dock and boat ramp for resident use and is located 5 minutes from Tampa International Airport and a short drive to downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, Raymond James Stadium and more! Priced for quick sale so call today!