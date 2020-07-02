4333 Bayside Village Dr Apt 108

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool pool table

Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath ground floor condo located in Beachwalk waterfront community. This home has been freshly painted. Tile in the main living areas and engineered laminate flooring in each bedroom. This floor plan is incredibly open with split 2 master bedroom en-suites which can provide great privacy. Step out onto your screened in porch area on this ground floor with a laundry closet which features your full-sized washer and dryer for your use. This community features a boardwalk which is an elevated walking trail through mangroves and nature preserve. The community also includes, a billiards room, state of the art fitness center, 24 hour attended entry gate, community pool and community center. Just minutes from Tampa International Airport, the Veterans Highway, Rocky Point, Downtown Tampa, Beaches and more. Vacant/Available Now. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/nC4B9EVxmyk