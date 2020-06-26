All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 4312 Bayside Village Dr #204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
4312 Bayside Village Dr #204
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

4312 Bayside Village Dr #204

4312 Bayside Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4312 Bayside Village Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
trash valet
Tampa~ Gorgeous 2BD/2BTH Beachwalk Condo with Amazing Resort Style Amenities - Highly desirable Gated and very centrally located, Beachwalk, first floor 2BD/2BTH corner unit with screened lanai. Large kitchen overlooks an open family room/dining room. Split bedroom plan with walk in closets in each bedroom, a second bath in the master bedroom. Washer / Dryer provided. Meandering mile-long boardwalk brings you through a protected nature preserve and out to Old Tampa Bay with views of Rocky Point and beautiful sunsets along the way. Feel like you are on vacation every day with Resort style pool, gym, huge beautifully decorated clubhouse with 2 pool tables, a grand piano and a fully equipped business center - Small movie theater for your use along with an on site concierge. Gated community with a 24 hour staffed guard gate and valet trash service Easy commute to Tampa or St Pete and the Malls, Airport, Veterans Expressway and the Courtney Campbell are literally minutes away. Pets subject to owner approval. Hurry! Homes like this don't last long! Call to schedule your private showing today!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE2937315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4312 Bayside Village Dr #204 have any available units?
4312 Bayside Village Dr #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 4312 Bayside Village Dr #204 have?
Some of 4312 Bayside Village Dr #204's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4312 Bayside Village Dr #204 currently offering any rent specials?
4312 Bayside Village Dr #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4312 Bayside Village Dr #204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4312 Bayside Village Dr #204 is pet friendly.
Does 4312 Bayside Village Dr #204 offer parking?
Yes, 4312 Bayside Village Dr #204 offers parking.
Does 4312 Bayside Village Dr #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4312 Bayside Village Dr #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4312 Bayside Village Dr #204 have a pool?
Yes, 4312 Bayside Village Dr #204 has a pool.
Does 4312 Bayside Village Dr #204 have accessible units?
No, 4312 Bayside Village Dr #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 4312 Bayside Village Dr #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4312 Bayside Village Dr #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4312 Bayside Village Dr #204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4312 Bayside Village Dr #204 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg