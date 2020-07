Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool pool table media room

Live the resort lifestyle in this gorgeous 1st floor 2/2 condo in a waterfront community! The desirable Beachwalk Community has tons of amenities, such as 24-hour guarded gate, mile-long boardwalk out into Tampa Bay, a clubhouse that features a movie theater, pool tables, gym, lounge area with full kitchen, grand piano, business center, and a pool on a pristine pond. Minutes to veteran express and I-275, all shopping and dining, the Tampa Airport, Downtown Tampa and Clearwater!