4305 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool media room valet service

Upscale Large Ground Floor Condo in 24 Hr Man-Guarded Waterfront Beachwalk. Best Central Location! Rocky Point, International Mall, Westshore Mall, and Airport are all just around the corner. Largest 1 bedroom Floorplan! 890 Sq Ft on the Ground Floor, no elevators to deal with! Enjoy the Waterfront Breeze each time you come home. Beautiful corner unit with Spanish Tiled Screened Lanai with View of Rocky Point Skyline. Living area with Large Ceramic Tiled Floor, Crown Molding, and access to Lanai. Master has a walk-in closet. Large Bath with 2 sinks, and door to Lanai (screened patio) from both areas. Appliances include overhead microwave and Washer Dryer inside the unit. Built in desk area and ceiling fans in master bedroom and family room. Valet garbage collection. First class amenities include a resort style pool, clubhouse, movie theatre, and an expansive boardwalk over the protected wetlands. Available for July 1st Move-in!