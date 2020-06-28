All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Town 'n' Country, FL
4305 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE
4305 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE

4305 Bayside Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4305 Bayside Village Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
media room
valet service
Upscale Large Ground Floor Condo in 24 Hr Man-Guarded Waterfront Beachwalk. Best Central Location! Rocky Point, International Mall, Westshore Mall, and Airport are all just around the corner. Largest 1 bedroom Floorplan! 890 Sq Ft on the Ground Floor, no elevators to deal with! Enjoy the Waterfront Breeze each time you come home. Beautiful corner unit with Spanish Tiled Screened Lanai with View of Rocky Point Skyline. Living area with Large Ceramic Tiled Floor, Crown Molding, and access to Lanai. Master has a walk-in closet. Large Bath with 2 sinks, and door to Lanai (screened patio) from both areas. Appliances include overhead microwave and Washer Dryer inside the unit. Built in desk area and ceiling fans in master bedroom and family room. Valet garbage collection. First class amenities include a resort style pool, clubhouse, movie theatre, and an expansive boardwalk over the protected wetlands. Available for July 1st Move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4305 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE have any available units?
4305 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 4305 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE have?
Some of 4305 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4305 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4305 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4305 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4305 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 4305 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4305 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4305 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4305 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4305 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4305 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4305 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4305 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4305 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4305 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4305 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4305 BAYSIDE VILLAGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
