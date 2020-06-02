All apartments in Titusville
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:37 PM

3810 Valley Lane

3810 Valley Lane · (321) 960-8088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3810 Valley Lane, Titusville, FL 32780
Spring Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1743 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A must see! This charming home with an open floor plan in the heart of Titusville! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2-stall garage will give you over 1,700 living sq ft of generous space to move about (including a separate living room, family room and dining room)! This home has a all new flooring, new plumbing, new roof, new interior and exterior paint! Situated in the friendly community of Spring Valley, just 20 minutes from the Space Center or 40 minutes from Orlando making this the ideal place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 Valley Lane have any available units?
3810 Valley Lane has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3810 Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3810 Valley Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 Valley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3810 Valley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Titusville.
Does 3810 Valley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3810 Valley Lane does offer parking.
Does 3810 Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 Valley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 Valley Lane have a pool?
No, 3810 Valley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3810 Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 3810 Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3810 Valley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3810 Valley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3810 Valley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
