3810 Valley Lane

A must see! This charming home with an open floor plan in the heart of Titusville! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2-stall garage will give you over 1,700 living sq ft of generous space to move about (including a separate living room, family room and dining room)! This home has a all new flooring, new plumbing, new roof, new interior and exterior paint! Situated in the friendly community of Spring Valley, just 20 minutes from the Space Center or 40 minutes from Orlando making this the ideal place to call home.