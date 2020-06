Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious Open floor plan home! Vaulted ceilings in living room, family room, kitchen and Master Bedroom! Large kitchen with modern Stainless Steel Appliances and cabinets with roller shelves!! Walk in pantry with metal shelving Indoor Laundry room between kitchen and garage! Plenty of room with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms!! Master bathroom has soaker tub, separate shower and large walk in closet! 4th bedroom has french doors! Porcelain wood look tile through the majority of the home! Large 2 car garage with utility sink and work bench and epoxy painted floors. Spacious screened in back patio to enjoy the quiet evenings! Large Storage Shed in beck yard. This house is ready for you to call home!! Walk to Astronaut High School!! Only 1 small pet under 20 lbs. allowed.