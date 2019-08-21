708 COLUMBUS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

***Short Term Vacation Rental 30 Day Minimum.

**Listing Rate is the average of the different Monthly Seasonal Rates.

SEASONAL RATES-

December - March 12,000 per month.

April & May 10,000 per month.

Off-Season June - August 7,900 per month.

September - November 9,000 per month.

Damage Deposit Amount 3,000.

Three Level Waterfront Mansion on one of the Largest Intercoastal Gulf Side Waterfront! Recently Remodeled and Fully Turn-Key Furnished, Dishes, Utensils, Linens, Everything! Large, Deep 560sq ft POOL w/Raised Deck retaining wall adding Privacy. Stone Paver Backyard w/ Fire Pit. Large Decks off Top Floor Bedrooms & along the entire Main & Lower Deck. 2nd Floor opens to Main Living Area w/High Ceilings Recently Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen, Custom Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, Cherry Cabinets, Island Bar, Wet Bar Formal Living & Dining Room, Large Stone Fireplace, Double Pane Windows & Sliders.