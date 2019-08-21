708 COLUMBUS DRIVE

Amenities
***Short Term Vacation Rental 30 Day Minimum.
**Listing Rate is the average of the different Monthly Seasonal Rates.
SEASONAL RATES-
December - March 12,000 per month.
April & May 10,000 per month.
Off-Season June - August 7,900 per month.
September - November 9,000 per month.
Damage Deposit Amount 3,000.
Three Level Waterfront Mansion on one of the Largest Intercoastal Gulf Side Waterfront! Recently Remodeled and Fully Turn-Key Furnished, Dishes, Utensils, Linens, Everything! Large, Deep 560sq ft POOL w/Raised Deck retaining wall adding Privacy. Stone Paver Backyard w/ Fire Pit. Large Decks off Top Floor Bedrooms & along the entire Main & Lower Deck. 2nd Floor opens to Main Living Area w/High Ceilings Recently Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen, Custom Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, Cherry Cabinets, Island Bar, Wet Bar Formal Living & Dining Room, Large Stone Fireplace, Double Pane Windows & Sliders.