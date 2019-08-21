All apartments in Tierra Verde
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:15 AM

708 COLUMBUS DRIVE

708 Columbus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

708 Columbus Drive, Tierra Verde, FL 33715
Tierra Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
***Short Term Vacation Rental 30 Day Minimum.
**Listing Rate is the average of the different Monthly Seasonal Rates.
SEASONAL RATES-
December - March 12,000 per month.
April & May 10,000 per month.
Off-Season June - August 7,900 per month.
September - November 9,000 per month.
Damage Deposit Amount 3,000.
Three Level Waterfront Mansion on one of the Largest Intercoastal Gulf Side Waterfront! Recently Remodeled and Fully Turn-Key Furnished, Dishes, Utensils, Linens, Everything! Large, Deep 560sq ft POOL w/Raised Deck retaining wall adding Privacy. Stone Paver Backyard w/ Fire Pit. Large Decks off Top Floor Bedrooms & along the entire Main & Lower Deck. 2nd Floor opens to Main Living Area w/High Ceilings Recently Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen, Custom Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, Cherry Cabinets, Island Bar, Wet Bar Formal Living & Dining Room, Large Stone Fireplace, Double Pane Windows & Sliders.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 COLUMBUS DRIVE have any available units?
708 COLUMBUS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tierra Verde, FL.
What amenities does 708 COLUMBUS DRIVE have?
Some of 708 COLUMBUS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 COLUMBUS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
708 COLUMBUS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 COLUMBUS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 708 COLUMBUS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tierra Verde.
Does 708 COLUMBUS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 708 COLUMBUS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 708 COLUMBUS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 COLUMBUS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 COLUMBUS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 708 COLUMBUS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 708 COLUMBUS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 708 COLUMBUS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 708 COLUMBUS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 COLUMBUS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 708 COLUMBUS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 COLUMBUS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
