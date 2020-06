Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in the highly desirable Tierre Verde. This unit boasts a huge great room and a large dining area that flows off from the open kitchen. There is a generous master suite with a nice newer shower and beautiful updated tile throughout the property. The pool is just steps from the back door and it even offers a wet bar area on the lanai. There are 2 deeded parking spots and one is covered!