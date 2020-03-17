All apartments in Tierra Verde
Find more places like 418 1ST STREET W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tierra Verde, FL
/
418 1ST STREET W
Last updated March 17 2020 at 5:09 AM

418 1ST STREET W

418 1st Street West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tierra Verde
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

418 1st Street West, Tierra Verde, FL 33715
Tierra Verde

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Waterfront Community of Tierra Verde! This single family3-bedroom 2-bath furnished home is situated in a quiet cul de sac. This home has great indoor/outdoor space with an open floor plan. Fully Furnished with stylish and modern touches; ceramic tile floors throughout the living room/kitchen area.   Sleek European-style custom designed kitchen with top end stainless appliances and convenient island counter top.  Sliding doors open from the living room onto a large deck and huge green backyard overlooking a beautiful canal and open bay to Vina Del Mar. Tierra Verde is an Island community with convenient access to the Best Beaches, Ft. Desoto State Park, Downtown St. Pete & I275.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 1ST STREET W have any available units?
418 1ST STREET W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tierra Verde, FL.
What amenities does 418 1ST STREET W have?
Some of 418 1ST STREET W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 1ST STREET W currently offering any rent specials?
418 1ST STREET W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 1ST STREET W pet-friendly?
No, 418 1ST STREET W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tierra Verde.
Does 418 1ST STREET W offer parking?
Yes, 418 1ST STREET W offers parking.
Does 418 1ST STREET W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 1ST STREET W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 1ST STREET W have a pool?
No, 418 1ST STREET W does not have a pool.
Does 418 1ST STREET W have accessible units?
No, 418 1ST STREET W does not have accessible units.
Does 418 1ST STREET W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 1ST STREET W has units with dishwashers.
Does 418 1ST STREET W have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 1ST STREET W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Tierra Verde 1 BedroomsTierra Verde 2 Bedrooms
Tierra Verde Apartments with GaragesTierra Verde Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Tierra Verde Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg