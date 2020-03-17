418 1ST STREET W

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Waterfront Community of Tierra Verde! This single family3-bedroom 2-bath furnished home is situated in a quiet cul de sac. This home has great indoor/outdoor space with an open floor plan. Fully Furnished with stylish and modern touches; ceramic tile floors throughout the living room/kitchen area. Sleek European-style custom designed kitchen with top end stainless appliances and convenient island counter top. Sliding doors open from the living room onto a large deck and huge green backyard overlooking a beautiful canal and open bay to Vina Del Mar. Tierra Verde is an Island community with convenient access to the Best Beaches, Ft. Desoto State Park, Downtown St. Pete & I275.