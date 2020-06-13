1695 PINELLAS BAYWAY S

Amenities

Live in this beautiful resort style gated community in Tierra Verde. 3 bedrooms (one currently used as a den) waterfront community with great amenities and a peaceful waterfront view. Nature is plentiful in this fisherman's and boater's dream location. This exclusive Mediterranean style unit has a large living area and balcony that overlooks the water with gorgeous morning sunrises throughout the year! The open and bright floor plan with generously sized kitchen looks out over Tierra Verde's gentle waters, where the egrets and the ospreys love to call home and so will you. RENT INCLUDES CABLE,100MG WIFI AND ADDITIONAL CHANNELS. Also Included are an undercover garage parking and storage unit with additional guest parking and a semi-private entrance via elevator to your new home. Boat slips are available for rent from the association. Within the community are 2 pools, a spa, tennis courts, fitness room, picnic area with grills and a spot to launch the kayak. A quick car ride to the east is downtown St. Petersburg with all the restaurants and nightlife one could want and to the west are the incredibly pristine beaches, ocean-side eateries and quaint shops of Pinellas County. Within biking distance is Ft. DeSoto Park; always highly ranked on the list of top beaches in the world with its miles of bike paths and boat launches.