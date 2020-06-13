All apartments in Tierra Verde
1695 PINELLAS BAYWAY S

1695 Pinellas Bayway South · No Longer Available
Location

1695 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL 33715
Tierra Verde

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Live in this beautiful resort style gated community in Tierra Verde. 3 bedrooms (one currently used as a den) waterfront community with great amenities and a peaceful waterfront view. Nature is plentiful in this fisherman's and boater's dream location. This exclusive Mediterranean style unit has a large living area and balcony that overlooks the water with gorgeous morning sunrises throughout the year! The open and bright floor plan with generously sized kitchen looks out over Tierra Verde's gentle waters, where the egrets and the ospreys love to call home and so will you. RENT INCLUDES CABLE,100MG WIFI AND ADDITIONAL CHANNELS. Also Included are an undercover garage parking and storage unit with additional guest parking and a semi-private entrance via elevator to your new home. Boat slips are available for rent from the association. Within the community are 2 pools, a spa, tennis courts, fitness room, picnic area with grills and a spot to launch the kayak. A quick car ride to the east is downtown St. Petersburg with all the restaurants and nightlife one could want and to the west are the incredibly pristine beaches, ocean-side eateries and quaint shops of Pinellas County. Within biking distance is Ft. DeSoto Park; always highly ranked on the list of top beaches in the world with its miles of bike paths and boat launches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1695 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have any available units?
1695 PINELLAS BAYWAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tierra Verde, FL.
What amenities does 1695 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have?
Some of 1695 PINELLAS BAYWAY S's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1695 PINELLAS BAYWAY S currently offering any rent specials?
1695 PINELLAS BAYWAY S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1695 PINELLAS BAYWAY S pet-friendly?
No, 1695 PINELLAS BAYWAY S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tierra Verde.
Does 1695 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offer parking?
Yes, 1695 PINELLAS BAYWAY S does offer parking.
Does 1695 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1695 PINELLAS BAYWAY S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1695 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have a pool?
Yes, 1695 PINELLAS BAYWAY S has a pool.
Does 1695 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have accessible units?
No, 1695 PINELLAS BAYWAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 1695 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1695 PINELLAS BAYWAY S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1695 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1695 PINELLAS BAYWAY S does not have units with air conditioning.
