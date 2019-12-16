132 1 STREET E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan pool table

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool pool table sauna tennis court

Sleeps up to eight. 50' dock. This beautiful seasonally available townhome with water views to the west overlooking the marina is peaceful and has nature in full view. Sit on one of the balconies(4) and if on the west side overlooking the marina enjoy some spectacular sunsets. Walk around the surroundings for full views of wide open water. Enjoy any of the three pools, two are heated year round. Play tennis on the Har tru courts or take a sauna in the club house. which also features lending library and pool table.