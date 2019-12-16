All apartments in Tierra Verde
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:49 AM

132 1 STREET E

132 1st St E · No Longer Available
Location

132 1st St E, Tierra Verde, FL 33715
Tierra Verde

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pool table
sauna
tennis court
Sleeps up to eight. 50' dock. This beautiful seasonally available townhome with water views to the west overlooking the marina is peaceful and has nature in full view. Sit on one of the balconies(4) and if on the west side overlooking the marina enjoy some spectacular sunsets. Walk around the surroundings for full views of wide open water. Enjoy any of the three pools, two are heated year round. Play tennis on the Har tru courts or take a sauna in the club house. which also features lending library and pool table.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 1 STREET E have any available units?
132 1 STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tierra Verde, FL.
What amenities does 132 1 STREET E have?
Some of 132 1 STREET E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 1 STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
132 1 STREET E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 1 STREET E pet-friendly?
No, 132 1 STREET E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tierra Verde.
Does 132 1 STREET E offer parking?
No, 132 1 STREET E does not offer parking.
Does 132 1 STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 1 STREET E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 1 STREET E have a pool?
Yes, 132 1 STREET E has a pool.
Does 132 1 STREET E have accessible units?
No, 132 1 STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 132 1 STREET E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 1 STREET E has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 1 STREET E have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 1 STREET E does not have units with air conditioning.
