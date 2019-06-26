1117 PINELLAS BAYWAY S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Beautifully updated townhome. New porcelain tile through out main level. New cabinets in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters, eat-in space & more. Open concept living/dining room features wood burning fireplace. Living room opens to balcony overlooking the courtyard. Master suite features walk-in closet plus two additional closets. Ensuite bath has jetted tub, separate shower, dual vanities and vaulted ceilings. Guest bedroom also has ensuite bath and features bamboo floors. Full size washer and dryer located in laundry closets between the two bedrooms. Garage space is amazing! Can accommodate up to 3 vehicles. Community pool with pavers and tiki cabana area. The townhome comes fully furnished with option of unfurnished. The island of Tierra Verde offers numerous restaurants and activities. Minutes to Fort DeSoto park and Florida's best beaches. Looking for nightlife? You are about 15 minutes to the vibrant St. Petersburg downtown. Visit the museums, restaurants, shopping, and more.