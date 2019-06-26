All apartments in Tierra Verde
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:30 AM

1117 PINELLAS BAYWAY S

1117 Pinellas Bayway South · No Longer Available
Location

1117 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL 33715
Tierra Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully updated townhome. New porcelain tile through out main level. New cabinets in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters, eat-in space & more. Open concept living/dining room features wood burning fireplace. Living room opens to balcony overlooking the courtyard. Master suite features walk-in closet plus two additional closets. Ensuite bath has jetted tub, separate shower, dual vanities and vaulted ceilings. Guest bedroom also has ensuite bath and features bamboo floors. Full size washer and dryer located in laundry closets between the two bedrooms. Garage space is amazing! Can accommodate up to 3 vehicles. Community pool with pavers and tiki cabana area. The townhome comes fully furnished with option of unfurnished. The island of Tierra Verde offers numerous restaurants and activities. Minutes to Fort DeSoto park and Florida's best beaches. Looking for nightlife? You are about 15 minutes to the vibrant St. Petersburg downtown. Visit the museums, restaurants, shopping, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have any available units?
1117 PINELLAS BAYWAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tierra Verde, FL.
What amenities does 1117 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have?
Some of 1117 PINELLAS BAYWAY S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 PINELLAS BAYWAY S currently offering any rent specials?
1117 PINELLAS BAYWAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 PINELLAS BAYWAY S pet-friendly?
No, 1117 PINELLAS BAYWAY S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tierra Verde.
Does 1117 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offer parking?
Yes, 1117 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offers parking.
Does 1117 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1117 PINELLAS BAYWAY S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have a pool?
Yes, 1117 PINELLAS BAYWAY S has a pool.
Does 1117 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have accessible units?
No, 1117 PINELLAS BAYWAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 PINELLAS BAYWAY S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 PINELLAS BAYWAY S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 PINELLAS BAYWAY S does not have units with air conditioning.
