Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This townhome features 3 beds/2.5 baths with large kitchen overseeing the dining/living area. High ceiling in master bedroom and walk in closet. Only 2 vehicles per unit HOA MANDATE. Fenced patio with no back neighbors. Hurricane accordion shutters, community pool, children’s play area. 24/7 security at gate. Minutes from the turnpike, pets allowed. Together with contract to lease must submit a completed rent application, last 3 months of pay stubs, police report, credit report.