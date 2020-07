Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A very nice ready to move into 3 Bedrooms, 2 & Half Bathrooms & 1 Car Garage townhouse in a Gated Subdivision. This home has wonderful features: tile & wood flooring throughout, ceiling fans, spacious kitchen with pantry, updated washer and dryer, updated master bath, & walk-in closet and a very large tiled patio; great for entertaining or relaxing. Located in a very quiet residential area. Minutes away from the turnpike, shopping, restaurants and more.