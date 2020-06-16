Amenities

14134 Southwest 120th Court Apt #3-14, Miami, FL 33186 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed. Bright and Beautiful Town-home with amazing views! Open your sliding back door and step onto your waterside patio with a beautiful west-facing lake view. Complete with hurricane shutters, an upper and lower level, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths all with pleasing water views, and full size washer and dryer. Open kitchen and living room space with 1/2 bath along with eating counter/bar. Secure gated community with guard at the gate, pool, children play area, and constant security patrol. No pets allowed. WATER FRONT. VACANT. MINUTES FROM TURNPIKE. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3584939 ]