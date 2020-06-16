All apartments in Three Lakes
14134 Southwest 120th Court

14134 Southwest 120th Court · (786) 592-2443
Location

14134 Southwest 120th Court, Three Lakes, FL 33186
Three Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-14 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
14134 Southwest 120th Court Apt #3-14, Miami, FL 33186 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed. Bright and Beautiful Town-home with amazing views! Open your sliding back door and step onto your waterside patio with a beautiful west-facing lake view. Complete with hurricane shutters, an upper and lower level, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths all with pleasing water views, and full size washer and dryer. Open kitchen and living room space with 1/2 bath along with eating counter/bar. Secure gated community with guard at the gate, pool, children play area, and constant security patrol. No pets allowed. WATER FRONT. VACANT. MINUTES FROM TURNPIKE. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3584939 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14134 Southwest 120th Court have any available units?
14134 Southwest 120th Court has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 14134 Southwest 120th Court currently offering any rent specials?
14134 Southwest 120th Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14134 Southwest 120th Court pet-friendly?
No, 14134 Southwest 120th Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Three Lakes.
Does 14134 Southwest 120th Court offer parking?
No, 14134 Southwest 120th Court does not offer parking.
Does 14134 Southwest 120th Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14134 Southwest 120th Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14134 Southwest 120th Court have a pool?
Yes, 14134 Southwest 120th Court has a pool.
Does 14134 Southwest 120th Court have accessible units?
No, 14134 Southwest 120th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14134 Southwest 120th Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 14134 Southwest 120th Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14134 Southwest 120th Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14134 Southwest 120th Court does not have units with air conditioning.
