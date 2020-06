Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing 3/2 with 2 car garage Single family house, very close to the Zoo and turnpike, offers a stunning layout. Enjoy peace of mind and the best quality for a rental in the area. qualified tenants only minimum credit score 680 . appliances included, One year lease. Beautiful home. PET FRIENDLY (some restriction may apply). Easy to show - Landscaping maintenance is included! in rental fee.