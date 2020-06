Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

**PICTURE PERFECT 2 STORY 3/2.5 WITH 1596 SF TOWN HOME.**ONE OF THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER MODELS

"THE CORDOBA" **TILE FLOORS DOWNSTAIRS**BERBER CARPET UPSTAIRS**ALL APPLIANCES**ALARM**SPRINKLER SYSTEM**WOOD DECKED PATIO**FENCED & LUSHLY LANDSCAPED FOR PRIVACY**WALK TO 1 OF THE 3 POOLS AND CLUBHOUSE** ALARM** GYM** CHILD PLAY AREA** WONDERFUL KENDALL BREEZE FAMILY ORIENTED COMMUNITY**CLOSE TO TURNPIKE/ UPSCALE SHOPPING**SECURITY PATROLLED ** LOT OF GREENERY ** AND OF COURSE GREAT SCHOOLS AND PARKS CLOSE BY** MANAGEMENT ON SITE** SHOW W/COMPLETE CONFIDENCE & PRIDE **