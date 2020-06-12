/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:17 PM
152 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in The Meadows, FL
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
27 Units Available
The Venue at Lakewood Ranch
8240 Lakewood Ranch, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1393 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens and custom cabinetry. Residents enjoy such amenities as a saltwater pool, a fitness center and a coffee bar. Opposite Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2
4445 Oakley Greene, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1628 sqft
Beautiful Turn Key Villa in the Meadows - Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac, this tastefully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa will make you feel right at home.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW
2779 Ringwood Mdw, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
Waiting for you is this 2 story furnished 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo. Nestled in the Meadows this condo overlooks the golf course and green space both in the front and back and offers a spacious layout with vaulted ceilings.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5082 MARSH FIELD RD
5082 Marsh Field Road, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1453 sqft
Pet-friendly! Newly refreshed, large 3-bedroom, 2-bath unit with a beautiful golf-course and lake views. 2nd floor unit.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5413 MYRTLE WOOD DRIVE
5413 Myrtle Wood, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1596 sqft
Three bedroom, 2 bath TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL Sarasota rental condo in The Meadows. Comfortably furnished townhouse. Master bedroom on ground floor, two bedrooms upstairs. Internet, TV, electric, water provided. Two patios.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
3316 HADFIELD GREENE
3316 Hadfield Greene, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1651 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TURN KEY VILLA with vaulted ceilings and TROPICAL GOLF COURSE VIEWS. Sit on the large lanai and enjoy the view of the serene grassy golf course and the wildlife . This villa features an oversized great room and seating area .
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5232 EVERWOOD RUN
5232 Everwood Run, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2258 sqft
A large split-plan, turnkey-furnished pool home with amazing water-views awaits your seasonal visit.
Results within 1 mile of The Meadows
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
62 Units Available
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1302 sqft
TGM University Park offers an ideal combination of location and lifestyle.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5810 Covington Way
5810 Covington Way, Fruitville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1470 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,470 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5638 MONTE ROSSO ROAD
5638 Monte Rosso Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1320 sqft
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH VILLA NESTLED IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD BETWEEN THE MEADOWS AND UNIVERSITY PKWY. END UNIT WITH A BEAUTIFUL POND VIEW. LIGHT AND BRIGHT VILLA WITH HIGH CEILINGS AND SPLIT FLOOR PLAN.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
7220 E 83RD DRIVE
7220 83rd Drive East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1596 sqft
New laminated floors were just installed downstairs in the dining and living room. Freshly painted including the kitchen, dining and living room, including the stairs, provides additional natural lighting.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8308 72ND STREET E
8308 72nd Street East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1596 sqft
Great Location!!! Sabal Bay 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse with single car attached garage. Sabal Bay is a gated community that offers clubhouse, pool, and playground. Brand new granite installed and freshly painted through out the unit.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6939 LENNOX PLACE
6939 Lennox Place, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2034 sqft
UNIVERSITY PARK COUNTRY CLUB in SARASOTA. This sunny well maintained turnkey FURNISHED POOL HOME is OPEN FOR a SEASONAL 2021 STAY. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle in the beautiful heated PRIVATE POOL and lanai with peaceful views of the lake.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
7005 STANHOPE PLACE
7005 Stanhope Place, Manatee County, FL
Fabulous House in University Park Golf and Country Club available immediately for short term rentals. Step into this luxury four bedroom home with an office and a formal living room plus dining room.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6920 LENNOX PLACE
6920 Lennox Place, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2044 sqft
Beautiful well-maintained home in University Park with three bedrooms and a screened lanai and pool. Available for seasonal rentals and some summer months.
Results within 5 miles of The Meadows
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
15 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1427 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
35 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,643
1366 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
43 Units Available
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1337 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Palm Aire in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
4 Units Available
Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1050 sqft
Minutes from the beaches and Bobby Jones Golf Club. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Residents enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle with an on-site playground. On-site laundry provided.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
$
83 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
36 Units Available
Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch
11140 Lost Creek Ter, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1374 sqft
Our lavish apartments of Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch offer you the opportunity to live the fabulous lifestyle you deserve.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Creekside Ranch
11209 Ranch Creek Ter, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1392 sqft
Luxury complex with fantastic amenities, including an on-site volleyball and basketball court, gym, pool and coffee bar. Updated interiors with hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Bike storage.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
26 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Similar Pages
The Meadows 1 BedroomsThe Meadows 2 BedroomsThe Meadows 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Meadows 3 BedroomsThe Meadows Apartments with Balcony
The Meadows Apartments with GarageThe Meadows Apartments with GymThe Meadows Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThe Meadows Apartments with Move-in SpecialsThe Meadows Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLVenice, FLFuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FL