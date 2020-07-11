/
apartments with washer dryer
194 Apartments for rent in The Meadows, FL with washer-dryer
31 Units Available
The Venue at Lakewood Ranch
8240 Lakewood Ranch, The Meadows, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,243
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1393 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens and custom cabinetry. Residents enjoy such amenities as a saltwater pool, a fitness center and a coffee bar. Opposite Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2
4445 Oakley Greene, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1628 sqft
Beautiful Turn Key Villa in the Meadows - Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac, this tastefully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa will make you feel right at home.
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD
5120 Marsh Field Road, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1408 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/1/2020 Annual 1st Floor Furnished* condo in Heronmere section of The Meadows.
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
2949 Taywood Meadows
2949 Taywood Meadows, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1069 sqft
Nicely furnished 2BR/2B ground floor condo with beautiful views. The kitchen is light and bright with updated cabinetry. Master bedroom offers queen bed and guest bedroom has two twin beds. Washer/dryer included inside.
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
4581 MORNINGSIDE
4581 Morningside, The Meadows, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
680 sqft
RENTAL OFF SEASON - SHORT TERM - from JUNE 10 TO OCTOBER 31, 2020 - The Meadows Golf & Country Club - Fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo plus enclosed lanai - Ground Floor - just steps from swimming pool.
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW
2779 Ringwood Mdw, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
Waiting for you is this 2 story furnished 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo. Nestled in the Meadows this condo overlooks the golf course and green space both in the front and back and offers a spacious layout with vaulted ceilings.
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5082 MARSH FIELD RD
5082 Marsh Field Road, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1453 sqft
Pet-friendly! Newly refreshed, large 3-bedroom, 2-bath unit with a beautiful golf-course and lake views. 2nd floor unit.
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5413 MYRTLE WOOD DRIVE
5413 Myrtle Wood, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1596 sqft
Three bedroom, 2 bath TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL Sarasota rental condo in The Meadows. Comfortably furnished townhouse. Master bedroom on ground floor, two bedrooms upstairs. Internet, TV, electric, water provided. Two patios.
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
3316 HADFIELD GREENE
3316 Hadfield Greene, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1651 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TURN KEY VILLA with vaulted ceilings and TROPICAL GOLF COURSE VIEWS. Sit on the large lanai and enjoy the view of the serene grassy golf course and the wildlife .
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
3500 RICHWOOD LINK
3500 Richwood Link, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1308 sqft
Beautiful Heronmere Vacation Condo located in the heart of The Meadows with breathtaking views of pond and golf course. This end unit is located just across the street from local shopping and dining (The Village Shopping Center).
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5194 MARSH FIELD LANE
5194 Marsh Field Lane, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1444 sqft
Beautiful Heronmere Vacation Condo located in the heart of The Meadows with breathtaking views of golf course and pond.
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5018 MARSH FIELD RD
5018 Marsh Field Road, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1191 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021: This generously-sized, 2nd-floor condo, offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths in a generous floor plan! The kitchen offers solid-wood cabinets and newer appliances. The baths have also been nicely updated. Freshly painted throughout.
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5211 WEDGEWOOD LN
5211 Wedgewood Lane, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1127 sqft
Available for 2021 season! Great upstairs unit in the Meadows overlooking the pool. Eat-in kitchen as well as a formal dining area. Tropical-inspired decor. Both bedrooms each have their own ensuite bath. Guest bedroom has a beach themed decor.
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
5324 MYRTLE WOOD
5324 Myrtle Wood, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1064 sqft
AVAILABLE FROM AUG 1 to DEC 31, 2020 - Nicely furnished-all utilities included-2 bedroom/2 bathroom ground floor villa- bright and spacious-vaulted ceilings-in The Meadows Golf & Country Club. Rent includes all utilities, cable, wireless internet.
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
4541 LONGWATER CHASE
4541 Longwater Chase, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1108 sqft
SARASOTA @ LONGWATER CHASE Condominiums located in the MEADOWS Country Club. This pretty first floor two bedroom FURNISHED home is ready for your Vacation stay for One month or longer.
Results within 1 mile of The Meadows
1 Unit Available
8308 72ND STREET E
8308 72nd Street East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1596 sqft
Great Location!!! Sabal Bay 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse with single car attached garage. Sabal Bay is a gated community that offers clubhouse, pool, and playground. Brand new granite installed and freshly painted through out the unit.
1 Unit Available
5968 RACHELE DRIVE
5968 Rachele Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1598 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Longwood Run. Escape the cold weather, come to paradise and enjoy the Florida active lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
335 BOBBY JONES ROAD
335 Bobby Jones Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
504 sqft
QUIET CUTE CONDO WITH GOLF COURSE VIEW. LARGE LANAI WITH GREAT OUTDOOR SPACE AND NEW DECK. ALL CERAMIC TILE, NO CARPET. QUEEN SIZE BED AND A SLEEP SOFA WITH DOUBLE BED IN LIVING ROOM. A SMALL PET MAY BE CONSIDERED WITH A PET FEE.
1 Unit Available
5551 Bentgrass Dr Unit 107
5551 Bentgrass Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The gated community of Las Palmas is the perfect place to call home! You're sure to be impressed by this 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo.
1 Unit Available
6939 LENNOX PLACE
6939 Lennox Place, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2034 sqft
UNIVERSITY PARK COUNTRY CLUB in SARASOTA. This sunny well maintained turnkey FURNISHED POOL HOME is OPEN FOR a SEASONAL 2021 STAY. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle in the beautiful heated PRIVATE POOL and lanai with peaceful views of the lake.
1 Unit Available
7005 STANHOPE PLACE
7005 Stanhope Place, Manatee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2846 sqft
Fabulous House in University Park Golf and Country Club available immediately for short term rentals. Step into this luxury four bedroom home with an office and a formal living room plus dining room.
1 Unit Available
6920 LENNOX PLACE
6920 Lennox Place, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2044 sqft
Beautiful well-maintained home in University Park with three bedrooms and a screened lanai and pool. Available for seasonal rentals and some summer months.
1 Unit Available
5459 Bentgrass Dr Unit 115
5459 Bentgrass Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unfurnished condo located in the gated community of Las Palmas is a must see! The kitchen is complete with all major appliances, plenty of cabinet space, and a large breakfast bar for casual dining! Plenty of room for all with
Results within 5 miles of The Meadows
26 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,297
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
