Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

5194 MARSH FIELD LANE

5194 Marsh Field Lane · (941) 730-1459
Location

5194 Marsh Field Lane, The Meadows, FL 34235
The Meadows

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 96 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1444 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Heronmere Vacation Condo located in the heart of The Meadows with breathtaking views of golf course and pond. This 2nd floor two bedroom, two bath condo provides renovated kitchen with all new cabinets and granite counters, huge lanai with sliding glass doors to open and enjoy the stunning view and so much more. Washer and dryer are located right off the kitchen. King size bed in master bedroom and two twin beds in guest room. There is Smart TV in the living room and a small TV in the Master bedroom. Community amenities include a heated pool and lots of walking and biking trails. UTC mall, downtown Sarasota, beaches and Nathan Benderson Park are just a short drive away. No utilities are included. 6 MONTH MINIMUM. Sorry no pets. Property is available through December 27, 2020. It has been leased January 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5194 MARSH FIELD LANE have any available units?
5194 MARSH FIELD LANE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5194 MARSH FIELD LANE have?
Some of 5194 MARSH FIELD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5194 MARSH FIELD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5194 MARSH FIELD LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5194 MARSH FIELD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5194 MARSH FIELD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Meadows.
Does 5194 MARSH FIELD LANE offer parking?
No, 5194 MARSH FIELD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 5194 MARSH FIELD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5194 MARSH FIELD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5194 MARSH FIELD LANE have a pool?
Yes, 5194 MARSH FIELD LANE has a pool.
Does 5194 MARSH FIELD LANE have accessible units?
No, 5194 MARSH FIELD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5194 MARSH FIELD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5194 MARSH FIELD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5194 MARSH FIELD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5194 MARSH FIELD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
