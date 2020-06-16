5194 MARSH FIELD LANE

Amenities

Beautiful Heronmere Vacation Condo located in the heart of The Meadows with breathtaking views of golf course and pond. This 2nd floor two bedroom, two bath condo provides renovated kitchen with all new cabinets and granite counters, huge lanai with sliding glass doors to open and enjoy the stunning view and so much more. Washer and dryer are located right off the kitchen. King size bed in master bedroom and two twin beds in guest room. There is Smart TV in the living room and a small TV in the Master bedroom. Community amenities include a heated pool and lots of walking and biking trails. UTC mall, downtown Sarasota, beaches and Nathan Benderson Park are just a short drive away. No utilities are included. 6 MONTH MINIMUM. Sorry no pets. Property is available through December 27, 2020. It has been leased January 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021.