5082 MARSH FIELD RD

Amenities
Pet-friendly! Newly refreshed, large 3-bedroom, 2-bath unit with a beautiful golf-course and lake views. 2nd floor unit. Brand-new kitchen appliances, granite counters, bathroom cabinetry, fresh paint, and new carpet in master bedroom (other flooring is all tile). Located in the Meadows which has abundant mature, well-cared-for landscapes of water and golf-course views along with miles of walking and bicycle paths. Conveniently located near University Parkway and Fruitville Road shopping and restaurants. Minutes to I-75 access. Heated community pool. 2 public golf courses, dining, and fitness available at Meadows Country Club. No smoking. 1 Small pet less than 15" at the shoulder allowed with approved pet application. Offered unfurnished for annual lease. 1-car carport. Sorry, no pickups or commercial vehicles per association rules.