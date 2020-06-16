All apartments in The Meadows
The Meadows, FL
5082 MARSH FIELD RD
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:55 PM

5082 MARSH FIELD RD

5082 Marsh Field Road · (941) 957-4663
Location

5082 Marsh Field Road, The Meadows, FL 34235
The Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 80 · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1453 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
pool
Pet-friendly! Newly refreshed, large 3-bedroom, 2-bath unit with a beautiful golf-course and lake views. 2nd floor unit. Brand-new kitchen appliances, granite counters, bathroom cabinetry, fresh paint, and new carpet in master bedroom (other flooring is all tile). Located in the Meadows which has abundant mature, well-cared-for landscapes of water and golf-course views along with miles of walking and bicycle paths. Conveniently located near University Parkway and Fruitville Road shopping and restaurants. Minutes to I-75 access. Heated community pool. 2 public golf courses, dining, and fitness available at Meadows Country Club. No smoking. 1 Small pet less than 15" at the shoulder allowed with approved pet application. Offered unfurnished for annual lease. 1-car carport. Sorry, no pickups or commercial vehicles per association rules.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5082 MARSH FIELD RD have any available units?
5082 MARSH FIELD RD has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5082 MARSH FIELD RD have?
Some of 5082 MARSH FIELD RD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5082 MARSH FIELD RD currently offering any rent specials?
5082 MARSH FIELD RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5082 MARSH FIELD RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5082 MARSH FIELD RD is pet friendly.
Does 5082 MARSH FIELD RD offer parking?
Yes, 5082 MARSH FIELD RD does offer parking.
Does 5082 MARSH FIELD RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5082 MARSH FIELD RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5082 MARSH FIELD RD have a pool?
Yes, 5082 MARSH FIELD RD has a pool.
Does 5082 MARSH FIELD RD have accessible units?
No, 5082 MARSH FIELD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5082 MARSH FIELD RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5082 MARSH FIELD RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5082 MARSH FIELD RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5082 MARSH FIELD RD does not have units with air conditioning.
