15011 SW 119th Way

Amenities
Available for Rent! Townhouse in Gardens by The Hammocks, corner unit with covered terrace and garage. Spacious 3/2.5 with family room. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and eat in counter. The Community features a clubhouse, pool, hot tub, gym, security patrol and kids' playground. Property is conveniently located providing easy access to Tamiami Airport, Cosco, fine shopping, dining and entertainment. Unit is also equipped with Alarm and security cameras which tenant can maintain at an additional cost. Easy to show, call today. (Can be rented furnished or unfurnished).