All apartments in The Hammocks
Find more places like 15011 SW 119th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Hammocks, FL
/
15011 SW 119th Way
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

15011 SW 119th Way

15011 Southwest 119th Way · (305) 229-4199
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
The Hammocks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15011 Southwest 119th Way, The Hammocks, FL 33196

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15011 · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Available for Rent! Townhouse in Gardens by The Hammocks, corner unit with covered terrace and garage. Spacious 3/2.5 with family room. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and eat in counter. The Community features a clubhouse, pool, hot tub, gym, security patrol and kids' playground. Property is conveniently located providing easy access to Tamiami Airport, Cosco, fine shopping, dining and entertainment. Unit is also equipped with Alarm and security cameras which tenant can maintain at an additional cost. Easy to show, call today. (Can be rented furnished or unfurnished).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15011 SW 119th Way have any available units?
15011 SW 119th Way has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15011 SW 119th Way have?
Some of 15011 SW 119th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15011 SW 119th Way currently offering any rent specials?
15011 SW 119th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15011 SW 119th Way pet-friendly?
No, 15011 SW 119th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Hammocks.
Does 15011 SW 119th Way offer parking?
Yes, 15011 SW 119th Way offers parking.
Does 15011 SW 119th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15011 SW 119th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15011 SW 119th Way have a pool?
Yes, 15011 SW 119th Way has a pool.
Does 15011 SW 119th Way have accessible units?
No, 15011 SW 119th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15011 SW 119th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15011 SW 119th Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 15011 SW 119th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15011 SW 119th Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 15011 SW 119th Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd
The Hammocks, FL 33196
Hammocks Place Apartments
15280 SW 104th St
The Hammocks, FL 33196

Similar Pages

The Hammocks 1 BedroomsThe Hammocks 2 BedroomsThe Hammocks Apartments with Balconies
The Hammocks Apartments with GymsThe Hammocks Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FL
Hallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLWest Miami, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity