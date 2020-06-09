All apartments in The Crossings
Find more places like 9030 SW 125th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Crossings, FL
/
9030 SW 125th Ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:16 PM

9030 SW 125th Ave

9030 Southwest 125th Avenue · (305) 815-9639
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
The Crossings
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9030 Southwest 125th Avenue, The Crossings, FL 33186
Kenland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit E205 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
2nd Floor Condo, 980 sq.ft., 1 Bed / 2 Bath, Fully Tiled, Nice and Clean Unit with Washer/Dryer Inside. See Photos! Ample Terrace with Storage Room. Front Door to Unit is Across Elevator. Minutes from FL Turnpike & Kendall Drive Dr. [The Kenland Community is Across from 122 Ave. Best-Buy, on Kendall Drive]. Besides Landlord's 1's MO. & 2 Sec. Deposits, Association Also Requires: Renters Insurance + $300 Condo Security Deposit Which is Refundable. Please Read Condo Application Attached to this Listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9030 SW 125th Ave have any available units?
9030 SW 125th Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9030 SW 125th Ave have?
Some of 9030 SW 125th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9030 SW 125th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9030 SW 125th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9030 SW 125th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9030 SW 125th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Crossings.
Does 9030 SW 125th Ave offer parking?
No, 9030 SW 125th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9030 SW 125th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9030 SW 125th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9030 SW 125th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9030 SW 125th Ave has a pool.
Does 9030 SW 125th Ave have accessible units?
No, 9030 SW 125th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9030 SW 125th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9030 SW 125th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 9030 SW 125th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9030 SW 125th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9030 SW 125th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave
The Crossings, FL 33186

Similar Pages

The Crossings 1 BedroomsThe Crossings 2 Bedrooms
The Crossings Apartments with GymThe Crossings Apartments with Hardwood Floors
The Crossings Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FL
Pembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLTavernier, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLIslamorada, Village of Islands, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity