9030 SW 125th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool elevator range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool

2nd Floor Condo, 980 sq.ft., 1 Bed / 2 Bath, Fully Tiled, Nice and Clean Unit with Washer/Dryer Inside. See Photos! Ample Terrace with Storage Room. Front Door to Unit is Across Elevator. Minutes from FL Turnpike & Kendall Drive Dr. [The Kenland Community is Across from 122 Ave. Best-Buy, on Kendall Drive]. Besides Landlord's 1's MO. & 2 Sec. Deposits, Association Also Requires: Renters Insurance + $300 Condo Security Deposit Which is Refundable. Please Read Condo Application Attached to this Listing.