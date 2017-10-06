All apartments in The Crossings
Find more places like 13449 SW 108 ST CR S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Crossings, FL
/
13449 SW 108 ST CR S
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:39 PM

13449 SW 108 ST CR S

13449 Southwest 108th Street Circle South · (305) 335-9154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
The Crossings
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13449 Southwest 108th Street Circle South, The Crossings, FL 33186
The Crossings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, 1-story home (bigger then tax roll) in The Crossings Community! This Charming home features: Ceramic floors thru-out, high wood beam ceilings, spacious rooms, washer/dryer, living room w/view to a nice sized fenced yard, hurricane shutters & more! Enjoy all amenities The Crossings has to offer, gym, playground, tennis, basketball & racquetball courts, heated pool & kiddie pool & more! No HOA, only a registration to have access to The Crossing Country Club". Available 7/1/2020! Pets under 20 lbs w/$200.00 deposit! Tenant Occupied - Please Do Not Disturb the Tenant! ALL OFFERS WILL BE CONSIDERED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13449 SW 108 ST CR S have any available units?
13449 SW 108 ST CR S has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13449 SW 108 ST CR S have?
Some of 13449 SW 108 ST CR S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13449 SW 108 ST CR S currently offering any rent specials?
13449 SW 108 ST CR S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13449 SW 108 ST CR S pet-friendly?
Yes, 13449 SW 108 ST CR S is pet friendly.
Does 13449 SW 108 ST CR S offer parking?
Yes, 13449 SW 108 ST CR S does offer parking.
Does 13449 SW 108 ST CR S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13449 SW 108 ST CR S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13449 SW 108 ST CR S have a pool?
Yes, 13449 SW 108 ST CR S has a pool.
Does 13449 SW 108 ST CR S have accessible units?
No, 13449 SW 108 ST CR S does not have accessible units.
Does 13449 SW 108 ST CR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13449 SW 108 ST CR S has units with dishwashers.
Does 13449 SW 108 ST CR S have units with air conditioning?
No, 13449 SW 108 ST CR S does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13449 SW 108 ST CR S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave
The Crossings, FL 33186

Similar Pages

The Crossings 1 BedroomsThe Crossings 2 Bedrooms
The Crossings Apartments with GymThe Crossings Apartments with Hardwood Floors
The Crossings Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FL
Pembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLTavernier, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLIslamorada, Village of Islands, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity