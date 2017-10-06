13449 SW 108 ST CR S

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, 1-story home (bigger then tax roll) in The Crossings Community! This Charming home features: Ceramic floors thru-out, high wood beam ceilings, spacious rooms, washer/dryer, living room w/view to a nice sized fenced yard, hurricane shutters & more! Enjoy all amenities The Crossings has to offer, gym, playground, tennis, basketball & racquetball courts, heated pool & kiddie pool & more! No HOA, only a registration to have access to The Crossing Country Club". Available 7/1/2020! Pets under 20 lbs w/$200.00 deposit! Tenant Occupied - Please Do Not Disturb the Tenant! ALL OFFERS WILL BE CONSIDERED!