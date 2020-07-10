11720 RAINTREE DRIVE

Amenities

Two-story townhome available for rent on 2/1 in the beautiful Raintree Manor community. Bright and airy, 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhome with 1-car garage. New tile flooring on the first floor. Carpet in the bedrooms on the second floor. Walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Washer/Dryer in unit. Large patio area. Rent includes: water, sewer, trash, and basic cable. This sought after community offers pools, tennis courts, and clubhouse. Raintree community is located minutes from USF, Telecom Park, various hospitals and I-75. Requirements: No pets, no smoking, HOA approval, credit/criminal background checks will be done.