11720 RAINTREE DRIVE
Last updated February 18 2020 at 4:02 AM

11720 RAINTREE DRIVE

11720 Raintree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11720 Raintree Drive, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Two-story townhome available for rent on 2/1 in the beautiful Raintree Manor community. Bright and airy, 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhome with 1-car garage. New tile flooring on the first floor. Carpet in the bedrooms on the second floor. Walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Washer/Dryer in unit. Large patio area. Rent includes: water, sewer, trash, and basic cable. This sought after community offers pools, tennis courts, and clubhouse. Raintree community is located minutes from USF, Telecom Park, various hospitals and I-75. Requirements: No pets, no smoking, HOA approval, credit/criminal background checks will be done.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

