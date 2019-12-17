All apartments in Temple Terrace
Home
/
Temple Terrace, FL
/
8513 Lucuya Way #202
Last updated March 9 2020 at 2:20 PM

8513 Lucuya Way #202

8513 Lucuya Way · No Longer Available
Location

8513 Lucuya Way, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
2 bed/2 bath in The Falls at New Tampa - AVAILABLE NOW!! This beautiful 2nd floor condo is located in a nicely maintained gated community. It welcomes you with a spacious living area w/built-in shelving, inside utility room with washer and dryer, fireplace and sliding doors to the screened patio. The kitchen has a pantry & breakfast bar that is open to the living room/dining area. Water/Sewer/Trash Included.
This wonderful community is nicely landscaped & offers two in-ground pools, recreation building, whirlpool, fitness center, picnic area, tennis courts, & pets are welcome. There is easy access to the interstate & shopping, & restaurants.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
2nd Floor Unit
All Appliances except Microwave
Breakfast bar
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Vaulted Ceilings with Fans
Laminate, Carpet and Tile Flooring
Walk-in Closet
Screened Balcony
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

HOA has their own application and approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pets are required upon application.
Exotic pets not accepted & not limited to: ferrets, reptiles, chinchillas etc.

SCHOOLS:
Thonotosassa Elementary
Jennings Middle
Armwood High

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE2240444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8513 Lucuya Way #202 have any available units?
8513 Lucuya Way #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 8513 Lucuya Way #202 have?
Some of 8513 Lucuya Way #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8513 Lucuya Way #202 currently offering any rent specials?
8513 Lucuya Way #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8513 Lucuya Way #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8513 Lucuya Way #202 is pet friendly.
Does 8513 Lucuya Way #202 offer parking?
No, 8513 Lucuya Way #202 does not offer parking.
Does 8513 Lucuya Way #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8513 Lucuya Way #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8513 Lucuya Way #202 have a pool?
Yes, 8513 Lucuya Way #202 has a pool.
Does 8513 Lucuya Way #202 have accessible units?
Yes, 8513 Lucuya Way #202 has accessible units.
Does 8513 Lucuya Way #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8513 Lucuya Way #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8513 Lucuya Way #202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8513 Lucuya Way #202 does not have units with air conditioning.
