8513 Lucuya Way #202

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car wash area clubhouse gym pool racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub tennis court volleyball court

2 bed/2 bath in The Falls at New Tampa - AVAILABLE NOW!! This beautiful 2nd floor condo is located in a nicely maintained gated community. It welcomes you with a spacious living area w/built-in shelving, inside utility room with washer and dryer, fireplace and sliding doors to the screened patio. The kitchen has a pantry & breakfast bar that is open to the living room/dining area. Water/Sewer/Trash Included.

This wonderful community is nicely landscaped & offers two in-ground pools, recreation building, whirlpool, fitness center, picnic area, tennis courts, & pets are welcome. There is easy access to the interstate & shopping, & restaurants.



FEATURES:

2nd Floor Unit

All Appliances except Microwave

Breakfast bar

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Vaulted Ceilings with Fans

Laminate, Carpet and Tile Flooring

Walk-in Closet

Screened Balcony

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



HOA has their own application and approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pets are required upon application.

Exotic pets not accepted & not limited to: ferrets, reptiles, chinchillas etc.



SCHOOLS:

Thonotosassa Elementary

Jennings Middle

Armwood High



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE2240444)