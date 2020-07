Amenities

patio / balcony microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Perfect floor plan! Condo is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with a screened porch and a storage closet. Located in the heart of Temple Terrace close to hospitals, university (USF ), shopping mall, major intersections but at the same time nice and serene. Finishings in neutral colors palleted for your convenience décor.