Home
/
Temple Terrace, FL
/
6009 SOARING AVENUE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

6009 SOARING AVENUE

6009 Soaring Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6009 Soaring Avenue, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Make lasting memories in this charming home! The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the plush carpet and tile flooring, the large windows that provide plenty of natural light, and the cozy fireplace in the family room. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with coordinating appliances and ample cabinet space. Unwind after a long day in one of the comfortable bedrooms with sizable closets. Enjoy barbecuing with friends on the patio in the spacious backyard. Make this dream home a reality, apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6009 SOARING AVENUE have any available units?
6009 SOARING AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 6009 SOARING AVENUE have?
Some of 6009 SOARING AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6009 SOARING AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6009 SOARING AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 SOARING AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6009 SOARING AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 6009 SOARING AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6009 SOARING AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6009 SOARING AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6009 SOARING AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 SOARING AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6009 SOARING AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6009 SOARING AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6009 SOARING AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6009 SOARING AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6009 SOARING AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6009 SOARING AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6009 SOARING AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

