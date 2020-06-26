5124 Gainsville Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2f0d204069 ---- Well-loved updated 2/2 Villa!! Come see this quiet neighborhood in the City of Temple Terrace. The home offers numerous upgrades which include a new air conditioning system, new double-pane windows so you can spend your money on fun instead of the electric bill. Wood like flooring in living and bedroom areas. The kitchen and bath have ceramic tile floors. Plenty of cupboard and counter space with a pass-through window into the dining/living room combo. Decorative fireplace adds to the additional warmth and coziness this home already offers. Spacious bedrooms and 2 full bedrooms make this home ideal. Stroll through the sliding glass doors into the covered and enclosed back porch. Want to enjoy the evening breeze, step into the brick covered sitting area in your courtyard. Tenant responsible for the lawncare of the courtyard. Utilities included in the monthly rental is water, sewer, trash and lawncare with the exception of the courtyard. Not a pet friendly home. The community pool with its covered cabana is just a short walk from your front door. Excellent place to entertain family and friends. Enjoy the community racquet ball courts located beside the inviting fenced pool area. This lovely home is located just minutes from the University of South Florida. Nearby to I-75, local shopping, restaurants and local hospitals that the sleepy yet quiet town of temple Terrace offers. Available NOW!! Ceramic Tile Hoa Hoa Application Required Lawn Maintenance Included In Rent Patio Screened Patio Covered Screened Patio Sewer Included In Rent Trash Included In Rent Views Washer/Dryer In Unit Water Included In Rent Wood Flooring