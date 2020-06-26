All apartments in Temple Terrace
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:22 PM

5124 Gainsville Dr

5124 Gainsville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5124 Gainsville Drive, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2f0d204069 ---- Well-loved updated 2/2 Villa!! Come see this quiet neighborhood in the City of Temple Terrace. The home offers numerous upgrades which include a new air conditioning system, new double-pane windows so you can spend your money on fun instead of the electric bill. Wood like flooring in living and bedroom areas. The kitchen and bath have ceramic tile floors. Plenty of cupboard and counter space with a pass-through window into the dining/living room combo. Decorative fireplace adds to the additional warmth and coziness this home already offers. Spacious bedrooms and 2 full bedrooms make this home ideal. Stroll through the sliding glass doors into the covered and enclosed back porch. Want to enjoy the evening breeze, step into the brick covered sitting area in your courtyard. Tenant responsible for the lawncare of the courtyard. Utilities included in the monthly rental is water, sewer, trash and lawncare with the exception of the courtyard. Not a pet friendly home. The community pool with its covered cabana is just a short walk from your front door. Excellent place to entertain family and friends. Enjoy the community racquet ball courts located beside the inviting fenced pool area. This lovely home is located just minutes from the University of South Florida. Nearby to I-75, local shopping, restaurants and local hospitals that the sleepy yet quiet town of temple Terrace offers. Available NOW!! Ceramic Tile Hoa Hoa Application Required Lawn Maintenance Included In Rent Patio Screened Patio Covered Screened Patio Sewer Included In Rent Trash Included In Rent Views Washer/Dryer In Unit Water Included In Rent Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5124 Gainsville Dr have any available units?
5124 Gainsville Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 5124 Gainsville Dr have?
Some of 5124 Gainsville Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5124 Gainsville Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5124 Gainsville Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 Gainsville Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5124 Gainsville Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5124 Gainsville Dr offer parking?
No, 5124 Gainsville Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5124 Gainsville Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5124 Gainsville Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 Gainsville Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5124 Gainsville Dr has a pool.
Does 5124 Gainsville Dr have accessible units?
No, 5124 Gainsville Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 Gainsville Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5124 Gainsville Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5124 Gainsville Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5124 Gainsville Dr has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

