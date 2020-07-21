14059 Riveredge Drive

Amenities
**Fully Furnished -- Move-in Ready**
Short term, month-to-month rental, or long-term are okay.
Beautiful property in Tampa just 10 minutes from University of South Florida (USF),
Moffitt Cancer Center, and just minutes to I-75 and Highway 301. This is a fully
furnished, move-in ready 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment home with dinnerware,
linens, entertainment and all utilities needed.
Laminate plank flooring; pet friendly. Great for students, business professionals, those moving between homes.
Includes:
- Keurig coffee maker
- Large resort-style saltwater swimming pool
- Full-size fitness center
- Clubhouse with weekly community events
- Large floor plan
- Gated community parking
- Wifi
- Close to everything: parks, shopping, great restaurants
- Netflix, Hulu and cable TV included
- Pet friendly with large dog park!
- Full kitchen with all appliances, dishes, cutlery, etc.
- Full washer and dryer in unit
Rent is $2,450 per month and there is a $400 refundable security deposit. No additional charges for utilities, Wi-Fi, Netflix, TV, etc. This unit is available for move-in on Tuesday, September 24th.