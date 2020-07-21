All apartments in Temple Terrace
Temple Terrace, FL
14059 Riveredge Drive
Last updated September 26 2019 at 8:50 AM

14059 Riveredge Drive

14059 Riveredge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14059 Riveredge Dr, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
**Fully Furnished -- Move-in Ready**

Short term, month-to-month rental, or long-term are okay.

Beautiful property in Tampa just 10 minutes from University of South Florida (USF),
Moffitt Cancer Center, and just minutes to I-75 and Highway 301. This is a fully
furnished, move-in ready 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment home with dinnerware,
linens, entertainment and all utilities needed.

Laminate plank flooring; pet friendly. Great for students, business professionals, those moving between homes.

Includes:
- Keurig coffee maker
- Large resort-style saltwater swimming pool
- Full-size fitness center
- Clubhouse with weekly community events
- Large floor plan
- Gated community parking
- Wifi
- Close to everything: parks, shopping, great restaurants
- Netflix, Hulu and cable TV included
- Pet friendly with large dog park!
- Full kitchen with all appliances, dishes, cutlery, etc.
- Full washer and dryer in unit

Rent is $2,450 per month and there is a $400 refundable security deposit. No additional charges for utilities, Wi-Fi, Netflix, TV, etc. This unit is available for move-in on Tuesday, September 24th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14059 Riveredge Drive have any available units?
14059 Riveredge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 14059 Riveredge Drive have?
Some of 14059 Riveredge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14059 Riveredge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14059 Riveredge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14059 Riveredge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14059 Riveredge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14059 Riveredge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14059 Riveredge Drive offers parking.
Does 14059 Riveredge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14059 Riveredge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14059 Riveredge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14059 Riveredge Drive has a pool.
Does 14059 Riveredge Drive have accessible units?
No, 14059 Riveredge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14059 Riveredge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14059 Riveredge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14059 Riveredge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14059 Riveredge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
