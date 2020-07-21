14059 Riveredge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

**Fully Furnished -- Move-in Ready**



Short term, month-to-month rental, or long-term are okay.



Beautiful property in Tampa just 10 minutes from University of South Florida (USF),

Moffitt Cancer Center, and just minutes to I-75 and Highway 301. This is a fully

furnished, move-in ready 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment home with dinnerware,

linens, entertainment and all utilities needed.



Laminate plank flooring; pet friendly. Great for students, business professionals, those moving between homes.



Includes:

- Keurig coffee maker

- Large resort-style saltwater swimming pool

- Full-size fitness center

- Clubhouse with weekly community events

- Large floor plan

- Gated community parking

- Wifi

- Close to everything: parks, shopping, great restaurants

- Netflix, Hulu and cable TV included

- Pet friendly with large dog park!

- Full kitchen with all appliances, dishes, cutlery, etc.

- Full washer and dryer in unit



Rent is $2,450 per month and there is a $400 refundable security deposit. No additional charges for utilities, Wi-Fi, Netflix, TV, etc. This unit is available for move-in on Tuesday, September 24th.