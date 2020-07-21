All apartments in Temple Terrace
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:38 PM

13235 Sanctuary Cove Dr, #303, 1934

13235 Sanctuary Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13235 Sanctuary Cove Drive, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful 1br/1ba condo. Light, bright and ready for you to call home! - Well maintained condo home has a large living room, dining room and good size bedroom. Lots of storage, including a walk-in bedroom closet. Great Temple Terrace location, close to shopping, parks, restaurants, and I-75.

Terms:
- $960.00/month (12-month lease)
- Security deposit starting $960.00
- $45 application fee (Non-refundable)-- per person over the age of 18
- The tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer
- Wireless Internet Ready
- Cable Ready
- Central Air
- 834 Square Feet
-Washer and Dryer Hookup

Utilities Included in Rent:
-Water
-Sewer
-Trash

-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2 pets).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet

**Second Application - HOA approval needed - Processing time up to 15 business days**

For additional information please call 813-347-9917 or 813-252-5112

(RLNE5112363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

