13235 Sanctuary Cove Dr, #303, 1934

Amenities
Beautiful 1br/1ba condo. Light, bright and ready for you to call home! - Well maintained condo home has a large living room, dining room and good size bedroom. Lots of storage, including a walk-in bedroom closet. Great Temple Terrace location, close to shopping, parks, restaurants, and I-75.
Terms:
- $960.00/month (12-month lease)
- Security deposit starting $960.00
- $45 application fee (Non-refundable)-- per person over the age of 18
- The tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer
- Wireless Internet Ready
- Cable Ready
- Central Air
- 834 Square Feet
-Washer and Dryer Hookup
Utilities Included in Rent:
-Water
-Sewer
-Trash
-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2 pets).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet
**Second Application - HOA approval needed - Processing time up to 15 business days**
For additional information please call 813-347-9917 or 813-252-5112
(RLNE5112363)