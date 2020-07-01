13034 TERRACE SPRINGS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This well maintained, elegant 3/beds/2 bath/2 car/ screen patio single family home at Hidden Oaks Community is ready to be your next "home sweet home". Master suite includes walk in closet, garden tub, double vanity and the slide door open to screen patio. This house features open floor plan, high ceiling, carpet and tile through out, laundry room, plenty of storage space. It conveniently locates near USF, I-75, shopping, school, hospital, Busch Garden etc. Call today and schedule a showing.