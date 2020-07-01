All apartments in Temple Terrace
Find more places like 13034 TERRACE SPRINGS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple Terrace, FL
/
13034 TERRACE SPRINGS DRIVE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

13034 TERRACE SPRINGS DRIVE

13034 Terrace Spring Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple Terrace
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13034 Terrace Spring Drive, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This well maintained, elegant 3/beds/2 bath/2 car/ screen patio single family home at Hidden Oaks Community is ready to be your next "home sweet home". Master suite includes walk in closet, garden tub, double vanity and the slide door open to screen patio. This house features open floor plan, high ceiling, carpet and tile through out, laundry room, plenty of storage space. It conveniently locates near USF, I-75, shopping, school, hospital, Busch Garden etc. Call today and schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13034 TERRACE SPRINGS DRIVE have any available units?
13034 TERRACE SPRINGS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 13034 TERRACE SPRINGS DRIVE have?
Some of 13034 TERRACE SPRINGS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13034 TERRACE SPRINGS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13034 TERRACE SPRINGS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13034 TERRACE SPRINGS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13034 TERRACE SPRINGS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 13034 TERRACE SPRINGS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13034 TERRACE SPRINGS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13034 TERRACE SPRINGS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13034 TERRACE SPRINGS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13034 TERRACE SPRINGS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13034 TERRACE SPRINGS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13034 TERRACE SPRINGS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13034 TERRACE SPRINGS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13034 TERRACE SPRINGS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13034 TERRACE SPRINGS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13034 TERRACE SPRINGS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13034 TERRACE SPRINGS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle
Temple Terrace, FL 33617
Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd
Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Temple Terrace 1 BedroomsTemple Terrace 2 Bedrooms
Temple Terrace 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemple Terrace Apartments with Gym
Temple Terrace Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL
East Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa