All apartments in Temple Terrace
Find more places like 13015 TERRACE BROOK PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple Terrace, FL
/
13015 TERRACE BROOK PLACE
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:28 AM

13015 TERRACE BROOK PLACE

13015 Terrace Brook Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple Terrace
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13015 Terrace Brook Place, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Rental Single Family Home - This lovely 4 bedrooms, 2 baths home is centrally located in Hidden Oaks, with an easy access to I-75, I-4; USF, medical facilities, restaurants, museum, Busch Gardens and Adventure Island. The home has laminate wood flooring in the formal living & dining room and the front bedroom. The formal living and dining room are very spacious making them perfect for family gatherings or entertainment. The home has an open floor plan and split bedrooms for privacy (master bedroom is separate from the other bedrooms). Over sized kitchen with 42” cabinets, decorative tile backsplash, plenty of counter space. Included appliances: refrigerator, range, dishwasher, washer & dryer. Family room opens to an extended and screened lanai. A 37ft x 9ft extended and screened lanai added for extra space and entertaining. Great size master bedroom with walk in closet . Dual vanity sinks and garden tub in the master bathroom. Two of the bedrooms have a hallway and share a hall bath. Call now to schedule your showing on this move in ready rental home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13015 TERRACE BROOK PLACE have any available units?
13015 TERRACE BROOK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 13015 TERRACE BROOK PLACE have?
Some of 13015 TERRACE BROOK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13015 TERRACE BROOK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13015 TERRACE BROOK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13015 TERRACE BROOK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 13015 TERRACE BROOK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 13015 TERRACE BROOK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 13015 TERRACE BROOK PLACE offers parking.
Does 13015 TERRACE BROOK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13015 TERRACE BROOK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13015 TERRACE BROOK PLACE have a pool?
No, 13015 TERRACE BROOK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 13015 TERRACE BROOK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 13015 TERRACE BROOK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13015 TERRACE BROOK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13015 TERRACE BROOK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13015 TERRACE BROOK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13015 TERRACE BROOK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd
Temple Terrace, FL 33637
Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle
Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Similar Pages

Temple Terrace 1 BedroomsTemple Terrace 2 Bedrooms
Temple Terrace 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemple Terrace Apartments with Gym
Temple Terrace Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL
East Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa