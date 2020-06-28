13015 TERRACE BROOK PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Rental Single Family Home - This lovely 4 bedrooms, 2 baths home is centrally located in Hidden Oaks, with an easy access to I-75, I-4; USF, medical facilities, restaurants, museum, Busch Gardens and Adventure Island. The home has laminate wood flooring in the formal living & dining room and the front bedroom. The formal living and dining room are very spacious making them perfect for family gatherings or entertainment. The home has an open floor plan and split bedrooms for privacy (master bedroom is separate from the other bedrooms). Over sized kitchen with 42” cabinets, decorative tile backsplash, plenty of counter space. Included appliances: refrigerator, range, dishwasher, washer & dryer. Family room opens to an extended and screened lanai. A 37ft x 9ft extended and screened lanai added for extra space and entertaining. Great size master bedroom with walk in closet . Dual vanity sinks and garden tub in the master bathroom. Two of the bedrooms have a hallway and share a hall bath. Call now to schedule your showing on this move in ready rental home!