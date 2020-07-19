All apartments in Temple Terrace
Temple Terrace, FL
12934 Sanctuary Cove Dr, #304, 1934
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12934 Sanctuary Cove Dr, #304, 1934

12934 Sanctuary Cove Dr 304 · No Longer Available
Location

12934 Sanctuary Cove Dr 304, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
volleyball court
Large Condo Conveniently located near USF and Downtown Tampa - Beautiful Gated Community! Spacious three bedrooms, two bath condo on the second floor. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space and is open to the living room/dining room combo. Other features include a walk-in closet, ceiling fans and porch with storage closet. Convenient to USF and a quick commute to downtown Tampa, this complex has it all! Community features a Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Multiple Pools, Hot Tub, Sand Volleyball, Laundry Facility on site and Business Center.

**Second Application - HOA approval needed - Processing time 15 business days**

Terms:
-$1,300.00/month (12-month lease)
-Security deposit starting $1300.00
-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18
-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by
employer
-Wireless Internet Ready
-Cable Ready
-Cooling System: Central Air
-Washer and Dryer Hookup
-1,440 Square Feet

Utilities Included in Rent:
-Water
-Sewer
-Trash

-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (Under 75 pounds).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet

(RLNE4671462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12934 Sanctuary Cove Dr, #304, 1934 have any available units?
12934 Sanctuary Cove Dr, #304, 1934 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 12934 Sanctuary Cove Dr, #304, 1934 have?
Some of 12934 Sanctuary Cove Dr, #304, 1934's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12934 Sanctuary Cove Dr, #304, 1934 currently offering any rent specials?
12934 Sanctuary Cove Dr, #304, 1934 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12934 Sanctuary Cove Dr, #304, 1934 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12934 Sanctuary Cove Dr, #304, 1934 is pet friendly.
Does 12934 Sanctuary Cove Dr, #304, 1934 offer parking?
No, 12934 Sanctuary Cove Dr, #304, 1934 does not offer parking.
Does 12934 Sanctuary Cove Dr, #304, 1934 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12934 Sanctuary Cove Dr, #304, 1934 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12934 Sanctuary Cove Dr, #304, 1934 have a pool?
Yes, 12934 Sanctuary Cove Dr, #304, 1934 has a pool.
Does 12934 Sanctuary Cove Dr, #304, 1934 have accessible units?
No, 12934 Sanctuary Cove Dr, #304, 1934 does not have accessible units.
Does 12934 Sanctuary Cove Dr, #304, 1934 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12934 Sanctuary Cove Dr, #304, 1934 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12934 Sanctuary Cove Dr, #304, 1934 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12934 Sanctuary Cove Dr, #304, 1934 has units with air conditioning.
