12934 Sanctuary Cove Dr, #304, 1934

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly volleyball court

Large Condo Conveniently located near USF and Downtown Tampa - Beautiful Gated Community! Spacious three bedrooms, two bath condo on the second floor. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space and is open to the living room/dining room combo. Other features include a walk-in closet, ceiling fans and porch with storage closet. Convenient to USF and a quick commute to downtown Tampa, this complex has it all! Community features a Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Multiple Pools, Hot Tub, Sand Volleyball, Laundry Facility on site and Business Center.



**Second Application - HOA approval needed - Processing time 15 business days**



Terms:

-$1,300.00/month (12-month lease)

-Security deposit starting $1300.00

-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18

-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by

employer

-Wireless Internet Ready

-Cable Ready

-Cooling System: Central Air

-Washer and Dryer Hookup

-1,440 Square Feet



Utilities Included in Rent:

-Water

-Sewer

-Trash



-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (Under 75 pounds).

-Non-Aggressive breeds only

-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet



(RLNE4671462)