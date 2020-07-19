12934 Sanctuary Cove Dr, #304, 1934

Amenities
Large Condo Conveniently located near USF and Downtown Tampa - Beautiful Gated Community! Spacious three bedrooms, two bath condo on the second floor. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space and is open to the living room/dining room combo. Other features include a walk-in closet, ceiling fans and porch with storage closet. Convenient to USF and a quick commute to downtown Tampa, this complex has it all! Community features a Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Multiple Pools, Hot Tub, Sand Volleyball, Laundry Facility on site and Business Center.
**Second Application - HOA approval needed - Processing time 15 business days**
Terms:
-$1,300.00/month (12-month lease)
-Security deposit starting $1300.00
-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18
-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by
employer
-Wireless Internet Ready
-Cable Ready
-Cooling System: Central Air
-Washer and Dryer Hookup
-1,440 Square Feet
Utilities Included in Rent:
-Water
-Sewer
-Trash
-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (Under 75 pounds).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet
(RLNE4671462)