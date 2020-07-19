12926 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304

Amenities

TEMPLE TERRACE: Gated Community, near USF - AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 15th! Popular gated community near USF and hospitals. This 1 bed/1bath unit is on the 3rd floor and features a fireplace in the living room, a nice walk-in closet in the bedroom, all appliances including a washer and dryer, plus a screened balcony with a storage closet.

Community features includes 2 pools, a hot tub, fitness center, clubhouse, on-site laundry facilities and is gated. Conveniently located...only minutes from USF, Hospitals, I-75, shopping and dining too!



FEATURES:

3rd Floor Unit

All Appliances

Breakfast Bar

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Open Floor Plan

Fireplace in Living Room

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Ceilings Fans

Walk-in Closet

Carpet and Tile Flooring

Screened Balcony w/Storage Closet

Water/Sewer/Trash Included

Pets Allowed



SCHOOLS:

Thonotosassa Elem

Jenning Middle

Armwood High



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE4655326)