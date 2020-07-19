All apartments in Temple Terrace
12926 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304

12926 Sanctuary Cove Dr 304 · No Longer Available
Location

12926 Sanctuary Cove Dr 304, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
volleyball court
TEMPLE TERRACE: Gated Community, near USF - AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 15th! Popular gated community near USF and hospitals. This 1 bed/1bath unit is on the 3rd floor and features a fireplace in the living room, a nice walk-in closet in the bedroom, all appliances including a washer and dryer, plus a screened balcony with a storage closet.
Community features includes 2 pools, a hot tub, fitness center, clubhouse, on-site laundry facilities and is gated. Conveniently located...only minutes from USF, Hospitals, I-75, shopping and dining too!

FEATURES:
3rd Floor Unit
All Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Open Floor Plan
Fireplace in Living Room
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Ceilings Fans
Walk-in Closet
Carpet and Tile Flooring
Screened Balcony w/Storage Closet
Water/Sewer/Trash Included
Pets Allowed

SCHOOLS:
Thonotosassa Elem
Jenning Middle
Armwood High

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE4655326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

