11504 TULLAMORE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Avail March 2020 for Lease. Spacious & Inviting Single Story Custom Pool Home On Corner Lot In Teresa Arbors! EXCELLENT FLOORPLAN! Features Include STAINLESS APPLIANCES, WOOD FLOORS, NEWER AC's, UPGRADED PLUMBING, NEWER PAINT & MORE. Don't miss this very well built concrete block executive pool home in a fabulous neighborhood minutes to hospitals, I-75, USF & more! This very well laid out floor plan fits a variety of lifestyles and offers a split bedroom plan with beautiful entertaining space. Gorgeous hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings run through the living area and master, there's also a jr master suite on the opposite side with it's own en suite bath, in addition to the hall bath which also serves the pool area with a glass door. The pool has a screened enclosure and plenty of patio space for lounging and entertaining. Make your appointment today!