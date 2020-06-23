All apartments in Temple Terrace
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:46 AM

11504 TULLAMORE PLACE

11504 Tullamore Place · No Longer Available
Location

11504 Tullamore Place, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Avail March 2020 for Lease. Spacious & Inviting Single Story Custom Pool Home On Corner Lot In Teresa Arbors! EXCELLENT FLOORPLAN! Features Include STAINLESS APPLIANCES, WOOD FLOORS, NEWER AC's, UPGRADED PLUMBING, NEWER PAINT & MORE. Don't miss this very well built concrete block executive pool home in a fabulous neighborhood minutes to hospitals, I-75, USF & more! This very well laid out floor plan fits a variety of lifestyles and offers a split bedroom plan with beautiful entertaining space. Gorgeous hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings run through the living area and master, there's also a jr master suite on the opposite side with it's own en suite bath, in addition to the hall bath which also serves the pool area with a glass door. The pool has a screened enclosure and plenty of patio space for lounging and entertaining. Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11504 TULLAMORE PLACE have any available units?
11504 TULLAMORE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 11504 TULLAMORE PLACE have?
Some of 11504 TULLAMORE PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11504 TULLAMORE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
11504 TULLAMORE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11504 TULLAMORE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 11504 TULLAMORE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 11504 TULLAMORE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 11504 TULLAMORE PLACE offers parking.
Does 11504 TULLAMORE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11504 TULLAMORE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11504 TULLAMORE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 11504 TULLAMORE PLACE has a pool.
Does 11504 TULLAMORE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 11504 TULLAMORE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 11504 TULLAMORE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11504 TULLAMORE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11504 TULLAMORE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11504 TULLAMORE PLACE has units with air conditioning.
