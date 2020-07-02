All apartments in Temple Terrace
Find more places like 11414 BELLAMAR STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple Terrace, FL
/
11414 BELLAMAR STREET
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:07 PM

11414 BELLAMAR STREET

11414 Bellamar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple Terrace
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11414 Bellamar Street, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Luxurious Townhome in a Riverfront Community: Huge, almost 2400 Sq. Ft. with 2 car garage. 3Br, 2 1/2 Bath and Office. Master Bedroom Suite with private screened Porch overlooking the Hillsborough River. Beautiful Hardware Floor in 1st floor. Spacious elegant kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances. High Ceiling with ceiling Fans in every room. California Closet in all the Bedrooms. Rent include all appliances including Washer & Dryer, lawn maintenance, pool, exterior Pest Control, scenic walking trail & waterfront access. Great location, minutes from USF, I-75, I-275, I-4, Restaurants, Supermarkets and many local attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11414 BELLAMAR STREET have any available units?
11414 BELLAMAR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 11414 BELLAMAR STREET have?
Some of 11414 BELLAMAR STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11414 BELLAMAR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
11414 BELLAMAR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11414 BELLAMAR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 11414 BELLAMAR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 11414 BELLAMAR STREET offer parking?
Yes, 11414 BELLAMAR STREET offers parking.
Does 11414 BELLAMAR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11414 BELLAMAR STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11414 BELLAMAR STREET have a pool?
Yes, 11414 BELLAMAR STREET has a pool.
Does 11414 BELLAMAR STREET have accessible units?
No, 11414 BELLAMAR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 11414 BELLAMAR STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11414 BELLAMAR STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 11414 BELLAMAR STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 11414 BELLAMAR STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd
Temple Terrace, FL 33637
Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle
Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Similar Pages

Temple Terrace 1 BedroomsTemple Terrace 2 Bedrooms
Temple Terrace 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemple Terrace Apartments with Gym
Temple Terrace Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL
East Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa