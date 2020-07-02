11414 BELLAMAR STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous Luxurious Townhome in a Riverfront Community: Huge, almost 2400 Sq. Ft. with 2 car garage. 3Br, 2 1/2 Bath and Office. Master Bedroom Suite with private screened Porch overlooking the Hillsborough River. Beautiful Hardware Floor in 1st floor. Spacious elegant kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances. High Ceiling with ceiling Fans in every room. California Closet in all the Bedrooms. Rent include all appliances including Washer & Dryer, lawn maintenance, pool, exterior Pest Control, scenic walking trail & waterfront access. Great location, minutes from USF, I-75, I-275, I-4, Restaurants, Supermarkets and many local attractions.