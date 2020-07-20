11356 STRATTON PARK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking guest parking

Centrally located near USF, Moffitt and all conveniences. This well-maintained townhome features 2 master suites, each with its own full bathroom. Kitchen with ample cabinets, travertine flooring and backsplash. The great room is spacious with sliders leading to a fenced backyard patio. Washer and dryer are included. Water included in the rent. Assigned and visitor parking. Ready for occupancy as of July 1st. A minimum credit score of 580 required and gross income must be at least 3 times the rent amount.