11356 STRATTON PARK DRIVE
11356 STRATTON PARK DRIVE

11356 Stratton Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11356 Stratton Park Dr, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
guest parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Centrally located near USF, Moffitt and all conveniences. This well-maintained townhome features 2 master suites, each with its own full bathroom. Kitchen with ample cabinets, travertine flooring and backsplash. The great room is spacious with sliders leading to a fenced backyard patio. Washer and dryer are included. Water included in the rent. Assigned and visitor parking. Ready for occupancy as of July 1st. A minimum credit score of 580 required and gross income must be at least 3 times the rent amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11356 STRATTON PARK DRIVE have any available units?
11356 STRATTON PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 11356 STRATTON PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 11356 STRATTON PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11356 STRATTON PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11356 STRATTON PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11356 STRATTON PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11356 STRATTON PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 11356 STRATTON PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11356 STRATTON PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11356 STRATTON PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11356 STRATTON PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11356 STRATTON PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11356 STRATTON PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11356 STRATTON PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11356 STRATTON PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11356 STRATTON PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11356 STRATTON PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11356 STRATTON PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11356 STRATTON PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
