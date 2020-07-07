All apartments in Temple Terrace
Last updated April 23 2020 at 1:27 AM

109 GLEN RIDGE AVENUE

109 Glen Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

109 Glen Ridge Avenue, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/30/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home. Sleek tile and plush carpet floors are found throughout. The kitchen features stylish counters, stainless steel appliances and rich wood cabinets. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The fenced backyard has a lovely patio, great for entertaining friends and family. Don't wait, apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 GLEN RIDGE AVENUE have any available units?
109 GLEN RIDGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 109 GLEN RIDGE AVENUE have?
Some of 109 GLEN RIDGE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 GLEN RIDGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
109 GLEN RIDGE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 GLEN RIDGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 109 GLEN RIDGE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 109 GLEN RIDGE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 109 GLEN RIDGE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 109 GLEN RIDGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 GLEN RIDGE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 GLEN RIDGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 109 GLEN RIDGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 109 GLEN RIDGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 109 GLEN RIDGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 109 GLEN RIDGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 GLEN RIDGE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 GLEN RIDGE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 GLEN RIDGE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

