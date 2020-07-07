109 GLEN RIDGE AVENUE

Amenities

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/30/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home. Sleek tile and plush carpet floors are found throughout. The kitchen features stylish counters, stainless steel appliances and rich wood cabinets. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The fenced backyard has a lovely patio, great for entertaining friends and family. Don't wait, apply online today!