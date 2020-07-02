505 WOODVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

WOW! Look at this beautiful, recently updated 1/2 DUPLEX with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, low noise dishwasher, 7 burner cook top, granite counter tops, and like new cabinets. There are many upgrades in this home, including the master bathroom with a barn style door, and upgraded laminate in the living room. This home shows beautifully, and is nestled in a quiet neighborhood that is just minutes from beautiful downtown Tavares, Mount Dora, and Eustis. Credit check and background check required.