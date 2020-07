Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! You'll love the features this home has to offer, such as gorgeous tile flooring, over-sized windows and an inviting living room. The beautiful kitchen has smooth countertops, updated appliances, and a breakfast bar for additional seating space. There's a garage for parking and extra storage, and an impressive backyard with a patio for relaxation or entertainment. Make this your home and apply today!