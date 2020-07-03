All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Find more places like 828 CALLISTA CAY LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tarpon Springs, FL
/
828 CALLISTA CAY LOOP
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:58 PM

828 CALLISTA CAY LOOP

828 Callista Cay Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tarpon Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

828 Callista Cay Loop, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
WATERFRONT Townhome, with a deeded boat slip that provides access to the Gulf! The 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home has a 2-car tandem garage, & a total of 1802 sq/ft of living space! Deck off the living area gives you a view of the canal & your own boat slip! This deck can be screened for year-round use & entertaining! Also an excellent income property. Built in 2014, this home let's you enjoy a home on the water at an affordable price! Don't forget to walk uptown & enjoy the First Friday Festival that takes place every month on Tarpon Avenue...check out all of the vendors and the bands for a lovely evening out. The Pinellis Bike Trail is less than a half mile from the community & the Tarpon Springs Municipal Golf Course. Laundry room is located on top floor to make laundry days easy. Community pool/heated spa, professionally landscaped, & secure gated community. Callista Cay is located in the picturesque setting of Tarpon Springs, Florida, between the vibrant city of Tampa & the white sandy beaches of Clearwater. Callista offers access to the Gulf of Mexico by way of Whitcomb Bayou & the Anclote River. Tarpon Springs is known as the “sponge diving capital of the world.” The downtown center offers a variety of attractions such as restaurants, shopping, Spring Bayou where you can watch the playful manatees and the beautiful St Nicholas Cathedral. The famous Sponge Dock area offers you wonderful Greek Restaurants & many gift shops and bakeries. You will fall in love with Tarpon Springs & what it has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 CALLISTA CAY LOOP have any available units?
828 CALLISTA CAY LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 828 CALLISTA CAY LOOP have?
Some of 828 CALLISTA CAY LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 CALLISTA CAY LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
828 CALLISTA CAY LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 CALLISTA CAY LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 828 CALLISTA CAY LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 828 CALLISTA CAY LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 828 CALLISTA CAY LOOP offers parking.
Does 828 CALLISTA CAY LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 828 CALLISTA CAY LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 CALLISTA CAY LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 828 CALLISTA CAY LOOP has a pool.
Does 828 CALLISTA CAY LOOP have accessible units?
No, 828 CALLISTA CAY LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 828 CALLISTA CAY LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 CALLISTA CAY LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 828 CALLISTA CAY LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 828 CALLISTA CAY LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Cypress Place
825 Cypress St
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Similar Pages

Tarpon Springs 1 BedroomsTarpon Springs 2 Bedrooms
Tarpon Springs Accessible ApartmentsTarpon Springs Apartments with Balcony
Tarpon Springs Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College