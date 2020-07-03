828 CALLISTA CAY LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

WATERFRONT Townhome, with a deeded boat slip that provides access to the Gulf! The 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home has a 2-car tandem garage, & a total of 1802 sq/ft of living space! Deck off the living area gives you a view of the canal & your own boat slip! This deck can be screened for year-round use & entertaining! Also an excellent income property. Built in 2014, this home let's you enjoy a home on the water at an affordable price! Don't forget to walk uptown & enjoy the First Friday Festival that takes place every month on Tarpon Avenue...check out all of the vendors and the bands for a lovely evening out. The Pinellis Bike Trail is less than a half mile from the community & the Tarpon Springs Municipal Golf Course. Laundry room is located on top floor to make laundry days easy. Community pool/heated spa, professionally landscaped, & secure gated community. Callista Cay is located in the picturesque setting of Tarpon Springs, Florida, between the vibrant city of Tampa & the white sandy beaches of Clearwater. Callista offers access to the Gulf of Mexico by way of Whitcomb Bayou & the Anclote River. Tarpon Springs is known as the “sponge diving capital of the world.” The downtown center offers a variety of attractions such as restaurants, shopping, Spring Bayou where you can watch the playful manatees and the beautiful St Nicholas Cathedral. The famous Sponge Dock area offers you wonderful Greek Restaurants & many gift shops and bakeries. You will fall in love with Tarpon Springs & what it has to offer.