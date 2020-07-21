All apartments in Tarpon Springs
420 E TARPON AVENUE
420 E TARPON AVENUE

420 East Tarpon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

420 East Tarpon Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
Want to be close to the beach in the heart of Tarpon Springs!? Enjoy this large 1/1 Rental in a Prime Location. This unit is on the 1st floor, and accessible from the South side of the building. There is another 1/1 unit across the hall from this one, and a 2/1 unit upstairs. Walk To everything. Wonderful Downtown Tarpon Springs. 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Light and Bright Kitchen. Original Wood Floors and charm. Great location, one block from Pinellas Bike trail. Blocks from restaurants and downtown. This is a very quiet, safe area that is charming and neighborly. Porch for your morning coffee. Pets allowed at owner's discretion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 E TARPON AVENUE have any available units?
420 E TARPON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 420 E TARPON AVENUE have?
Some of 420 E TARPON AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 E TARPON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
420 E TARPON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 E TARPON AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 E TARPON AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 420 E TARPON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 420 E TARPON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 420 E TARPON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 E TARPON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 E TARPON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 420 E TARPON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 420 E TARPON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 420 E TARPON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 420 E TARPON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 E TARPON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 E TARPON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 E TARPON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
