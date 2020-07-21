420 E TARPON AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Want to be close to the beach in the heart of Tarpon Springs!? Enjoy this large 1/1 Rental in a Prime Location. This unit is on the 1st floor, and accessible from the South side of the building. There is another 1/1 unit across the hall from this one, and a 2/1 unit upstairs. Walk To everything. Wonderful Downtown Tarpon Springs. 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Light and Bright Kitchen. Original Wood Floors and charm. Great location, one block from Pinellas Bike trail. Blocks from restaurants and downtown. This is a very quiet, safe area that is charming and neighborly. Porch for your morning coffee. Pets allowed at owner's discretion.